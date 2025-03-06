The oldest church in Spain is hidden in this small town in Palencia

The small town of Baños de Cerrato (Palencia) retains with care one of the architectural jewels of our country. This is the Basilica of San Juan de Bañosconsidered as the oldest church in Spain, a temple enshrined in 661 by express donation and will of the Visigothic king Reesvinto.

This wonderful place in Spain is about to become a World Heritage

The Basilica of San Juan de Baños was conceived by the monarch as An offering to San Juan Bautistato which he entrusted to relieve the nephritic problems he suffered. And since then their walls began to raise, although slowly, and has even required numerous modifications and reconstructions for their conservation, they point out from the town hall.

In its origin, the walls were built with stone ashlars. The original header had a trident shape with three chapels separate from each other by intermediate spaces. However, the original drawing was modified in the fourteenth century and the result is a header with five spaces. For their interior, they reused Remains of Roman buildings of the area, such as capitals and the fusters of the columns, something common for the time.

If there is something that characterizes the Basilica of San Juan de Baños is its Visigoth footprint. The temple responds to the style of the time, appreciable especially in its arches. All of them are horseshoe, an element that was conceived with a broader curve than a semicircle, promoting that they go beyond the distance between the pillars that support them.

The people who visit it will not find nothing ostentatious inside. On its website, the Consistory remembers that sculptural decoration is “relatively classical, traditional and austere.” What can get the attention the most are the eight Corinthian capitals. At most, a colorful lamp that hangs in one of its chapels.

The residents of this small Palencia town, from Less than 400 inhabitantsThey know that their municipality has an architectural jewel. “It is the most significant building of the religious architecture of the Hispano -visigodo kingdom,” they point out. The temple was declared a National Monument in 1897 and today is one of the main tourist attractions of the Cerrato region.

A spring with miraculous waters

At the side of the Basilica of San Juan de Baños, the oldest church in Spain, is the most famous source of the place, whose waters returned the health to the Reesvinto King. Or that believed this Visigoth monarch. In any case and beyond assumptions, the episode gave this spring an enviable fame, in which all the water sprouting was miraculous.