Archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest bench in Zambia, which is half a million years old. A wooden structure that at least in part rewrites what is now believed to have been the habits of primitive man: therefore, if he had created a bench to sit on and carry out some activities more comfortably, perhaps he was not completely nomadic.

This is according to new research conducted by a team from the University of Liverpool and the University of Aberystwyth. The research, published in the journal Nature, concerns the excavation of well-preserved wood in the archaeological site of Kalambo Falls, in Zambia, an area south-east of Lake Tanganyika on the border with Tanzania, dating back to at least 476,000 years ago and preceding evolution of our species, Homo sapiens. Expert analysis of stone tool cut marks on wood shows that these ancient humans shaped and joined two large logs to create a structure, probably the foundation of a platform or part of a dwelling. This is the first evidence, anywhere in the world, of the deliberate machining of logs to fit together.

(afp)

Until this time, evidence of humanity’s use for wood was limited to its use for making fire, digging sticks, and spears. Wood is rarely found at such ancient sites, as it usually rots and disappears, but at Kalambo Falls the consistently high water levels have preserved the wood. This discovery challenges the predominant view that Stone Age humans were nomadic. At Kalambo Falls, these humans not only had a perennial water source, but the surrounding forest also provided them with enough food to settle and build structures. Larry Barham, from the Department of Archaeology, Classics and Egyptology at the University of Liverpool, who is leading the research project “The Deep Roots of Humanity”, said: «This discovery has changed the way I think about our earliest ancestors. ancient. Forget the ‘Stone Age’ label, look at what these people were doing: they created something new and great, using wood. They used their intelligence, imagination and skill to create something they had never seen before, something that had never existed before.”

“They transformed their environment to make life easier, even if it was just by creating a platform to sit by the river and carry out their daily tasks. These people were more like us than we thought.” The specialist dating of the finds was carried out by experts from Aberystwyth University. They used new luminescence dating techniques, which reveal when minerals in the sand surrounding the finds were last exposed to sunlight, to determine their age. Professor Geoff Duller of Aberystwyth University said: “Dating finds is very challenging and we used luminescence dating to do this. These new dating methods have far-reaching implications, allowing us to go much further back in time to reconstruct sites that offer us a glimpse into human evolution. The Kalambo Falls site had been excavated in the 1960s when similar pieces of wood were recovered, but they had not been able to date them, so the true significance of the site was unclear until now.”

The site of Kalambo Falls on the Kalambo River is located above a 235 meter high waterfall on the border between Zambia and the Rukwa Region of Tanzania, on the edge of Lake Tanganyika. The area is on UNESCO’s “provisional list” to become a World Heritage site due to its archaeological importance. Professor Duller added: “Our research shows that this site is much older than previously thought, so its archaeological importance is now even greater.”