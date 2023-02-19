Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98, receives care at his home, where he “spends the rest of his time” after being hospitalized several times, as his foundation announced, calling for respect for his private life in these circumstances.
Carter, the eldest among living former US presidents and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, resides in Plains, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn.
Carter, who held the presidency of the United States from 1977 to 1981, was born in that small village and worked as a peanut farmer before becoming governor and then running for president under the banner of the Democratic Party.
“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care rather than additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said in a statement posted on Twitter.
#oldest #American #president. #receives #care #home
Leave a Reply