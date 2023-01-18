Germany.- It is said that in wines and tequilas, the older the better. That is why experts and historians debate Yeah to open the oldest wine bottle in the world.

With at least 1,700 years old the Speyer wine bottle is kept in a Historical Museum of the Palatinate in Germany.

sealed only with the solidification of olive oil and waxthat is, without cork, is on display inside the museum.

The bottle is Römische Wein von Speyer (Roman wine from Speyer) dates from 4th century in the year 325 ADwhere was buried in the tomb of a roman.

The bottle still has a little liquid among other types of contents that have been kept for centuries, even so, there are historians who want to open it and even drink it.

“We are not sure whether or not it would withstand the collision with the air”, explained Ludger Tekampe, curator of the museum’s wine department for Futurism.

“it’s still liquid and there are those who believe that it should be subjected to new scientific analysis”, he added.

Professor of wine, Monika Christmann added that “Microbiologically probably not spoiledbut it would not give joy to the palate”.

We recommend you read

So far no one has dared to open it in the name of science, much less drink it.