The older brother of the Marraja Brotherhood from 2011 to 2017, Domingo Andrés Bastida Martínez, died at dawn this Sunday at the age of 64 after suffering from cancer. His body is being watched in the Estavesa funeral home and the mass in his honor will be this Monday, at 5:00 p.m., in the church of Santa María de Gracia in Cartagena.

Bastida Martínez had been sick for more than half a year and this past Holy Week he was no longer able to attend the main events, as he would have liked, although in many of the celebrations and parades he was remembered by his brother brothers. He was designated Processionist of the Year 2018, an award granted by the cultural association of the same name for four decades. So what was valued about him, still very present among those who know him, was his “humble, close and open-minded” personality, as well as “his enterprising and dynamic character from all the positions of responsibility he has held”.

Condolence messages have not been kept waiting by multiple channels. Among them through the social network Twitter. “With deep sorrow we communicate the death of our brother Domingo A. Bastida Martínez, who was president of the NP Jesús Nazareno group and Big Brother of the Marraja Brotherhood,” published his fellow brotherhood.

condolences from the mayor



The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, sent a letter to the Brotherhood in which she expressed her “shock” at the death of Bastida. «I want to send you my condolences and those of the Municipal Corporation with the request that you extend it to all the brothers of the brotherhood to which Domingo dedicated effort and illusions since he was a child». She also posted on Twitter: «Very saddened by the death of Domingo Bastida, who leaves a huge mark on our Holy Week. He is always humble, close and committed to Cartagena and a great processionist and renovator of the @cofradiamarraja”.

The illustrious older brother, married, father of two children -Pablo and Marta- and official of the Cartagena City Council in the Social Services area, left the management of the marraja in 2017 before the end of his second term, “for personal reasons”, said then. He previously held the presidency of the Agrupación de Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno and various positions of responsibility in it. He was the scriptwriter for the marrajas processions and vice archivist with his older brother José Luis Meseguer.

From the website elnazanerodecartagena.es, he recalls his time in the group as the president who achieved renewal and openness to young people and women, achieving the active participation of all the brothers; solidarity and social work; and finally the channeling of the evangelizing life within the Brotherhood.