In its history there were many first times. Much of it took place at Johns Hopkins University: She entered its School of Medicine in 1896, became the first female faculty member in 1902, and the first full professor in 1917. But there was more.

As the institution itself recalls, Florence Rena Sabin became the first female president of the American Association of Anatomists, the first female member of the Rockefeller Institute and the first also to enter the National Academy of Sciences: she was the only representative of her gender there for twenty years.

Born in Colorado, United States, the daughter of a teacher and a mining engineer, Florence – along with her sister – was raised by her grandparents when, at age 7, she lost her mother. Since then he was interested in science. When he finished high school, he began teaching math and zoology classes in secondary schools to pay for his university studies.

Her work would establish her as one of the most outstanding scientists in her country, with various recognitions and honors. He did studies on blood, blood vessels and cells, and tuberculosis. One of his books became a classic among medical texts. At 67 she retired from the activity and returned to Colorado, where the governor put her in charge of a health subcommittee.

According to her, it was because the man was not at all interested in public health and thought that putting “an old woman” there guaranteed that nothing was advanced. But she obtained more responsibilities, donated her salary to research and was so active in managing that she managed to modernize the public health system in Colorado and other states, based on measures known as “Sabin Health Laws.”

In 1951 he retired, this time in earnest. “Old men”, the rags.