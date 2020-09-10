After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is constantly pleading for justice for him. At the same time, CBI has also started its investigation in this case. Recently Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and her brother Shovik Chakraborty (Shovik chakraborty) have also been arrested. Amidst all this, a video of Sushant and Ankita is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Let me tell you that recently, Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Studh Suman (Adhyayan Suman) has sung an emotional song, giving a tribute to Sushant, a video of which has been made. In this video, some old moments spent between Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have also been highlighted, which is being liked by fans of Sushant on social media.

This video which is going viral has recently been shared by Study Suman on his YouTube channel, on which the views are increasing continuously. At the same time, Ankita Lokhande also shared this video on her Instagram account with which she has written the caption- ‘Speechless.’ This video is during an award function where Sushant is seen kissing Ankita.

Sushant-Ankita (Holy Relationship)

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship with each other for 6 years. The two came close to each other while working in the TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. But in 2016, Sushant and Ankita’s breakup surprised everyone. Sushant had said about his breakup with Ankita in an interview that- ‘Now there is nothing left to tell about this breakup. There may be a personal reason behind this, which I do not believe in telling the official.