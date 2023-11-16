Two entrances of a five-story building from the 60s collapsed in Astrakhan on November 16 . An elderly woman died follows from the data of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Emergency Situations as of 22:00 Moscow time. Five people are considered missing the Izvestia source clarified. Shortly before the collapse, residents called emergency services and reported a large crack in the building – it formed almost before their eyes. The Ministry of Emergency Situations managed to begin the evacuation. The Investigative Committee is considering damage to load-bearing structures during renovations in one of the apartments. Residents say that there has been no major renovation in the house for several decades. Experts point out that the collapse occurred on the day the State Duma adopted the law on technical inspection of houses, which introduces regular monitoring of the condition of buildings. This measure should either prevent the deterioration of houses, or promptly identify their emergency condition.

What happened in Astrakhan

About 20 apartments were damaged due to the collapse of two entrances of a five-story building in Astrakhan, a source in the emergency services told Izvestia. He noted that the house, built back in the 1960s, had not been renovated for several decades. One entrance collapsed completely, the second partially.

According to information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, confirmed by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, An elderly woman born in 1939 died . Several more people are listed as missing, Izvestia’s source clarified. Rescuers declared a “minute of silence” to hear from people who might be trapped under the collapses.

Shortly before the collapse of the house, residents called the Ministry of Emergency Situations and reported that a huge crack had appeared on the facade, the department reported. Thanks to this, 213 residents were evacuated. Currently, three temporary accommodation centers have been set up for them. The police have cordoned off the scene of the incident, rescuers and ambulance crews are working at the scene.

A resident of the house, Anton Nemoshkalov, told Izvestia that he called the emergency services and reported a crack in the building – it appeared in one of the rooms after an “uncharacteristic sound.” According to him, this happened at 17:57. According to him, emergency workers arrived at the scene in less than five minutes after the call and began evacuating people.

“I got ready and went outside about seven minutes later,” he noted. “And ten minutes later, a collapse happened right before my eyes.” The house was renovated about three years ago, but only the cables were changed.

Another resident of the house told Izvestia that there was a problem with the sewage system, and water was also washing away the foundation. But Several evacuees blame the accident on their neighbors, who were allegedly remodeling their apartment.

This version is also being considered by the Investigative Committee of Russia. . “According to preliminary data, The collapse occurred during construction and repair work in one of the apartments of the above-mentioned building by unidentified persons, as a result of which the load-bearing structures were damaged “- says the message of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Astrakhan Region.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under articles of the Criminal Code on causing death by negligence and destruction of property by negligence.

Emergency programs

15th of November, Governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin wrote in his Telegram channel that the issue of the technical condition of water supply and sanitation systems is acute in the region. According to him, the authorities receive many requests about accidents on networks, spills and flooding in houses.

“The situation at 43 addresses is critical. Together with the regional prosecutor’s office, we were forced to intervene in solving problems at these addresses,” he said. “To date, 8 billion rubles have already been raised under housing and communal services development programs, which will allow us, among other things, to repair 53 critical sections of the water supply and sewerage systems.”

10th of November Igor Babushkin reported that the region, two years ahead of schedule, completed the program for relocating citizens from dilapidated housing – these are those houses that were recognized as dilapidated before 2017. The region has now begun a new resettlement program.

“For its implementation, 3 billion rubles will be allocated from federal funds, plus 2 billion rubles from the regional budget,” the governor said.

And at a meeting with the Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Russian Federation Irek Faizullin on November 2, Babushkin announced figures on emergency housing in the Astrakhan region.

“Work continues to resettle citizens from dilapidated housing stock—since 2019, 3.29 thousand people have been resettled out of 47.66 thousand square meters of dilapidated housing,” said the head of the region.

As Izvestia previously wrote, in order to prevent the deterioration of the housing stock in Russia, it is planned to introduce regular operational monitoring of the condition of houses – its procedure will have to be established by regional authorities. On November 16, the State Duma adopted just such an amendment to the Housing Code in the third reading. The law also introduces a technical inspection of houses before major repairs.

The area of ​​emergency housing in Russia is increasing by approximately 2 million square meters. m per year , and now more than 33.8 thousand residential buildings with a total area of ​​almost 10.4 million square meters have this status. m. Back in 2022, the Accounts Chamber indicated that the rate of recognition of houses as unsafe exceeds the rate of their resettlement.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services Vladimir Koshelev explained to Izvestia that the regions, instead of recognizing houses as unsafe, are repairing them. He called this practice unacceptable and thoughtless.

At the same time, the State Duma indicated that this practice is widespread everywhere. An example was given, in particular, of a house in the center of Moscow, where the third floor, which has been vacated, was declared unsafe, and residents of the second complain that “the ceiling is literally falling on their heads.” However, local authorities refuse to recognize the entire house as unsafe.

First of all, the issue comes down to money: without it, local governments are often in no hurry to recognize houses as unsafe, believes Svetlana Razvorotneva, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

“That’s why they’re dragging it out until the last minute,” she noted.

She noticed that in the regions there is practically no flexible fund into which people can be resettled from dilapidated houses.

— And often people themselves refuse to move, because instead of an apartment they are offered some kind of dormitories, – said Svetlana Razvorotneva.

Reconstruction programs

There are currently two programs in Russia related to the reconstruction of houses , the Popular Front expert reminded Izvestia. Analytics” Pavel Sklyanchuk: relocation from emergency housing and regional capital repairs. But, according to him, houses with a degree of deterioration of 70% do not fall into any of the programs.

“They are somewhere in between,” he explained. “This is a transitional category, when, based on the results of a technical inspection, the house is not recognized as unsafe, but it is clear that it is not advisable to make major repairs in them. Judging by the footage from the scene, the collapsed house in Astrakhan falls into this category.

He explained that to recognize a house as unsafe, a special commission is appointed to conduct a visual inspection.

“Specialists, cadastral engineers come and use a ruler to look at the condition of the house. If the wall tilts, the foundation sag, the load-bearing structures begin to sag and this is visually noticeable, then the house may be considered unsafe,” he said. — But a deeper technical examination is not provided.

He called it symbolic that the law introducing regular inspections of the condition of houses was adopted on the day of the collapse.

“Theoretically, it can prevent some situations, but this is a game of roulette,” says Pavel Sklyanchuk.

He recalled that funds for the maintenance of houses such as in Astrakhan will be allocated from regional budgets.