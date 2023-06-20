The surnames They are part of our identity, yes, and they can also grant us certain benefits, such as the power obtain the nationality of another countryalthough, it should be clarified, that not only is it enough to carry the chosen last name, but there are other elements that come into play.

In this sense, we will immediately talk about the surname originating in servitude of the Europe nobility that makes it possible for foreigners to aspire to obtain Spanish nationality.

First of all, it will be necessary to remember, at this point, that surnames, in general, derive from the nobility iberianthis after the members of this realized that they were not the only ones who had names, so they decided to put on the extension of the name in order to distinguish themselves from the non-nobles.

However, one of the most emblematic surnames of ancient Spain is “Aguilar”which is currently quite popular in Mexico and, in general, throughout Latin America.

This should be noted, due to the history that unites Hispanic Americans with the countries of the old continent, especially with Spain, which is why the vast majority of Latin American countries have Spanish as their official language.

It is so, according to web portal “Family heraldry”the surname Aguilar is of toponymic origin, that is, it was taken from the name of a place, and is currently quite common in Spain and Latin America.

It should be noted, in this sense, that because there are many places with the name Aguilar in Spanish territory, today there are many families with this last name and they are not related to each other, since there were in Castile, Asturias, Cantabria, Aragon and Catalonia.

Meanwhile, one of the first bearers of the surname Aguilar was Gonzalo Yáñez de Aguilar, being a rich man from Portugal, and later moved to Castile, where Don Fernando III, the Saint, reigned, and whom he served.

At this point, once we have learned a little about the history and origin of the Aguilar surname, it must be said that in order to obtain Spanish nationality by demonstrating that you carry a surname of Jewish-Sephardic origin, you must also have the so-called Nature letter.

The Nature Charter is a document issued by the Spanish immigration authority, which grants the status of citizen to a foreign person in a discretionary and exceptional manner.

In addition to the surname Aguilar, the following is the list of surnames that apply to obtain Spanish nationality, as long as the Nature Charter is also presented: