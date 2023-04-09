Notorious for political violence at the end of the 20th century, Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The media publish analyzes and interviews, report on fraternal events between communities that were previously at odds. A musical based on the lives of John Hume and his wife, Patricia, and a play starring IRA leader Gerry Adams have been released.

The capital, Belfast, has changed in recent years. In Malone, the neighbors talked in the eighties of the new local demography. Catholic professionals and businessmen were buying homes in the city’s beautiful southern neighborhood, with Victorian mansions built by industrial squires or Protestant establishment provosts.

Now it is another European city, along whose sidewalks African immigrants or from broken countries of the Middle East walk without a north. The hotel in which John Hume, a leading promoter of the peace process, quoted journalists, is now used by the Government to house refugees.

Walking towards the center of the city you will arrive at the Europa hotel. It had the reputation of being, next to the Commodore in Beirut, one of the most bombed in the world. The building was accessed through an exterior cabin in which customers were identified. Some windows were covered with plywood. Two helicopters patrolled night and day over its roof.

Martin Mullholland began working at Europa in 1983 and remembers “the important role” it played in the peace process: “Politicians would meet in the rooms of this hotel and we knew they were making progress, that something was happening.” He became friends with the American mediator, George Mitchell. There is a photo of you with Bill Clinton in the reception.

What do you think of the current situation? “It’s a different place,” she says. “We have challenges in the Government. I have heard that in these years it has only worked 40% of the time, and that the rest has been suspended. There are those barriers, but what I know is that most people want to see progress. Only a small minority want the conflict.

the u2 concert



In 1985, Margaret Thatcher promoted peace by signing an Anglo-Irish Agreement with her Dublin colleague, Garret FitzGerald. It contemplated a political and security coordination, but it did not work and the pro-British unionists in the province were outraged by the meddling of the southern government in their affairs.

British Prime Minister Tony Blair (right), US Senator George Mitchell (centre), and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern during the signing of the document on April 10, 1998



AFP







On the columns that appear to support the dome of the imposing City Hall building, they hung a banner – ‘Ulster Says No’ – the slogan of a campaign that lasted until 1998. Since then, unionists have held the annually rotating position of only eight times. Lord Mayor and the sum of his councilors gives a minority. Paul, in the uniform of a security company, is on duty at the door of the building, open to the public. He says that the day after the Agreement he worked on the U2 concert in which his singer, Bono, raised the hands of unionist David Trimble and nationalist John Hume as heroes of the day.

That concert actually happened later, but its impact lives on, according to Paul: “You can see how it’s gotten better by the number of tourists. I hope the problems have passed. Politicians have to come together and think about the younger generations, but instead of working for the people they work for themselves.”



Mural in Belfast in memory of Julie Livingstone, a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a rubber bullet fired by the British Army in 1981



AFP







Tourism is already an important source of income. Belfast is one of the most beautiful regional capitals in the United Kingdom. In the port area where the ‘Titanic’ ocean liner was built, a district of cultural attraction and entertainment has developed, including a studio where world hits are filmed, such as the ‘Game of Thrones’ series.

It has two good universities that attract international students. If at the beginning of this century it became a telephone center to serve clients of large companies, Belfast now has a prominent cluster of companies specialized in cybersecurity.

The Spanish shipping company Navantia will build logistics ships for the Royal Navy, reactivating the Belfast shipyards in collaboration with those of Puerto Real. This coming week the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will announce new investments. But the region has some of the poorest areas in the UK.

Frustration is expressed in the newspapers that relative peace does not radically reduce sectarianism. It is due to the cradle and education. Most of the schools are subsidized by the State, but their governance is influenced by the Protestant and Catholic churches that created them. Only 10% are integrated.

Belfast’s first single-creedless school in the modern era, Lagan College, was founded in 1981. It’s bank holiday time and nobody’s there. But along the river bank a mother walks with her children and her grandmother. About 35 years old and middle class, she believes that “much remains to be done, because there are fans on both sides, instead of working together for the good of the country.”

He believes that integrated schools are good for mixed marriages (between spouses of different religions), “but you can’t force others if the children are happy and get a good education,” he says. “I was educated in a Protestant school, but with a community relations project and I have Catholic friends.”

the black sheep



Advancing along the river you come to Short Strand, a Catholic neighborhood surrounded by vegetation and metal fences that hide and protect it. In the north of the enclave, a maze of concrete walls topped with more fences rises to prevent the exchange of projectiles with the Protestant neighbors in the past.

They are known as walls of peace and are the lacerating expression of sectarianism. In the Catholic enclave, a man in his 30s gets out of the car in a hurry, his wife is about to give birth. “I give you two lines,” he says. The walls are no longer necessary, we must move forward. But maybe my neighbor thinks differently.



A recurring image from the years of lead in Ireland, with a policeman reviewing the remains of a car bomb in Belfast in 1992



AFP







An iron fence also surrounds the garden of a septuagenarian who is uprooting weeds. He doesn’t want interviews, but he likes to talk. The Good Friday Agreement was, according to him, the end of the IRA’s war with the British Army. “We’ve been like this for 800 years,” he says. And he doesn’t think the walls will come down in the next five years. The optimistic term is later extended to ten years, to twenty. Finally, they won’t be shot down because “you never know when (the confrontation) might start again.” One of his sons has married a Protestant woman and he is a supporter of integrated schools. He believes that the Unionists do not want to accept the advance of the Republicans.

You have to leave the redoubt, walk a few meters, get into the new labyrinth of walls. A seventy-year-old Protestant sits outside her house smoking. “The Good Friday Agreement hasn’t worked for us,” she says. She recommends knocking on the door at number 12, because the woman who lives there knows about these things. Only one dog barks in 12.

Another street with a wall. Jessica, 26, with two young children: “It’s been around for so many generations that people don’t know anything else. They do not have a free conscience to think what is good or bad. I am what you would call a Protestant and the father of these children is a Catholic. If some here knew, maybe they wouldn’t accept us because… because they are stupid.’

«If you see happy people, what does their skin color matter, Protestant or Catholic. If someone is a good person, what does it matter. You understand me? I grew up British in a very Protestant family. I am the black sheep. But it amazes me that people don’t think like me. The Good Friday Agreement? I do not know a lot about that”.