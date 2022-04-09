The coffee-tobacco Republic Street opens very early. From early in the morning, men and women in fatigues drink coffee and play the quarters, few, in lotteries and bets. Jean-Jacques, an employee in the service sector (cleaning), embodies the fluidity of the political map in Châteaudun and in France as a whole: he will vote in the first round for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the populist left; if Mélenchon does not go to the second, Jean-Jacques will opt for abstention or, “depending on the situation”, will vote for the far-right Marine Le Pen. “Anything”, he says, “except Emmanuel Macron; anything but this European Union and this bullshit globalization.”

On immigration, the worker does not respond. He calls another man, punches him playfully and, between laughs, yells at him: “You’re Moroccan! You are to blame for everything!” The other laughs too. Interestingly, in Châteaudun there is no Algerian immigration, but Moroccan. There is also a small Turkish colony. The coffee talk lasts just a few minutes. It’s time to sign up. Around 8:00, the establishment is almost empty.

Before, the political trenches were clear and it was not easy to go from one to another. “This was a working-class city, on the left, and in many ways it resembled Clochemerle; you know, fights between Catholics and Marxists that ended in nothing”. Clochemerle is a 1934 satirical novel about life in a small provincial town. His name became synonymous with bell tower brawls. Who speaks is Alain Venot, 76, the oldest fox in local politics. Venot was mayor between 1983 and 2008 and between 2014 and 2020; he was also a national deputy and a regional councilor.

Châteaudun [13.000 habitantes] it housed numerous arms and military supply industries from 1945 onwards because General Charles de Gaulle, then head of the Provisional Government, wanted them close to Paris, but not too close: he was suspicious of the communist workers. Venot became interested in politics in 1958, when de Gaulle returned to found the Fifth Republic. He was always faithful to the general.

“By then the town was divided,” recalls Venot. “Catholics and conservatives were clients of Crédit Mutuel, while the left worked with Crédit Agricole. That is just one example among many. But they were not serious divisions. I was a Gaullist and I came to the mayor’s office in coalition with the Socialist-Radicals. If you didn’t have the left, there was nothing you could do, because they were the majority”.

The former mayor (who does not get along too well with the current one) understands that the traditional ideological map has dissolved, and even understands that there are those who are capable of voting for Mélenchon and Le Pen two weeks later: “Deindustrialization, here and throughout France, the globalization and mechanization of agriculture have harmed the economy and employment. Hence, invoking the recovery of national sovereignty is successful, whether from the right or from the left. There is a utopian desire to reverse the process”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Venot adds that Macron has already used the wolf tale too many times with Marine Le Pen. “Le Pen is no longer scary. It is a familiar face. I do not forget that he comes from the National Front, whose founders wanted to assassinate de Gaulle. But others consider it almost moderate.”

It’s Friday and the school holidays begin. The kids at the Émile Zola high school, in the lower part of Châteaudun, near the river, leave class in a hurry. Several of them go into the supermarket a while later to buy soft drinks and chips. “A picnic”, they say. Outside the shop they show a bottle of vodka. “This would not have been sold to us, we are minors,” they laugh. There will be a bottle, therefore, despite the cold and rain.

None of them have followed the election campaign very closely, but both the boys and the girls agree on two things: that ecology is not talked about enough and that they insult Vladimir Putin with epithets of considerable thickness. Despite the envoy’s efforts, the dialogue led to the PSG-Real Madrid tie. “Paris should have won both games by landslide,” says a girl. That’s similar to what former mayor Venot, a PSG supporter, said before: “I still don’t understand how we could lose the game at the Bernabéu.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.