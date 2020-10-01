– When in 1986 I entered the graduate school of the Central Research Institute of Theory and History of Architecture in Moscow, my scientific advisor Nikolai Feodosievich Gulyanitsky suggested: “You are from Kiev, take care of the historical planning of your hometown”, – recalls the author of the recently published research “Roman Kiev” professor of architecture Boris Erofalov… – I took up the job with enthusiasm, because from childhood I liked studying maps. And I could draw a plan of the central part of Kiev, as they say, with my eyes closed. Soon, in 1987, Tatyana Savarenskaya’s book “European urban planning art XVII-XVIII centuries. “, Which contained a plan of medieval Vienna, in the center of which the outlines of the Roman castrum (military camp) of Vindobona were marked. The history of Vienna began from this military settlement. Considering how the Viennese castrum is woven into the picturesque medieval layout, I found that the outlines of almost the same square are clearly visible on all the first instrumental plans of Kiev Podil (compiled in the 18th century. – Auth.). My further research confirmed my guess – an ancient (founded by the Greeks long before the arrival of the Romans) city already existed on the site of the future Kiev. My version of the emergence and development of Kiev is a historiographic revolution.

“The ancient city was located on the site of the present Kiev Podil and was called Azagary”

– In his famous work “Guide to Geography” the Greek scientist Claudius Ptolemy (he lived in the II century in Egyptian Alexandria) lists a dozen ancient cities on Borisfen (Dnieper), – continues the laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in the field of architecture Boris Yerofalov. – By the way, the first hypothesis that the city-predecessor of Kiev was Azagary was put forward by the Ukrainian historian of the early 19th century Maxim Berlinsky, and then in the 1850s his colleague from Kiev, Nikolai Zakrevsky, repeated.

– Why do you think that the Ptolemaic Azagarius stood exactly in the place where Kiev is now?

– In his “Geography” Ptolemy names the coordinates of Azagaria: 50 degrees east longitude, 50 degrees 40 minutes north latitude. His work was supplied with maps. But they have not survived. In the XIII century, one of the Byzantine monks sought out the Ptolemaic work, but without maps. Approximately two hundred years later, another monk and scholar Nikolai Germanus restored the maps in accordance with the text of the book.

In textbooks, the history of Kiev is presented starting with the Varangians and the baptism of Rus, but a thousand years before that there was an urban settlement here. The first, apparently, was founded by the Pontic Greeks before the birth of Christ.

The father of history Herodotus wrote about the Greek colonization of the banks of Borisfen in the 5th century BC. The Greeks called this land the country of Gilea. Herodotus enthusiastically speaks of its riches: the very tasty and clear water of Borisfen, an abundance of valuable fish, luxurious pastures along the banks and abundant arable fields. By the way, in the 19th century in the Kiev province, a well-preserved Greek helmet from the Pericles period of Athens, Greek amphorae, coins were found …

– What made the Greeks climb the Dnieper to the latitude of present-day Kiev?

– The place was attractive primarily from an economic and commercial point of view. There was a large trade center between the Right Bank and the Left Bank. On the traverse of the present Kiev Podol there was a transport across the Dnieper, a convenient harbor with berths – a port. This harbor was formed thanks to the Pochayna River, which flowed into the Dnieper near the Postal Square. The ancient Greeks could not help settling in this epicenter of trade with the neighboring tribes. Most likely, the Greeks built the first trading post on Podol, and on the Castle Hill towering above Podol they created a system of fortifications to protect it.

– When did the Romans come to the Greek Azagaria and built their outpost?

– Most likely, after 106, when, as a result of a very stubborn long-term struggle, they managed to conquer Dacia (the territory of modern Romania). The land route 400 kilometers from the border of Dacia, which passed along the Tiras (Dniester) River, to Azagaria, takes the Roman legion relatively little time – about ten days. Over the centuries, the Romans built hundreds of such military settlements around the perimeter of their vast empire. Subsequently, many of them became cities – Florence, Regensburg, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Krakow, the already mentioned Vienna and many others.

The Roman military camp was a structure very often erected and therefore standardized – a square or rectangular fortress, surrounded by a defensive wall with towers and gates. The camp was crossed by two cross streets. In the middle there was a rectangular forum (square) and a tent or house of the praetor (army commander). At the forum, the building of the legion, courts were held, sacrifices were made to the gods. In the rest of the territory of the castrum, the barracks of the legionnaires stood in even rows, forming straight streets. One of the prerequisites when choosing a place for a military settlement is the proximity of a drinking water source and a sewage system.

– Why, after the capture of Dacia, the Romans needed to go to the Dnieper – the place where Kiev is now?

– For the sake of controlling the most important trade intersection and transportation through Borisfen. Having conquered Dacia, the Romans commercially and culturally influenced the territory of the entire present-day Right-Bank Ukraine, including Severshchina.

– What evidence do you have that there was an ancient city on the site of the present Podil?

– I use the method of architectural and urban planning, which primarily involves the study of plans and topography. The earliest instrumental plan for Kiev was created in 1745. On it and on other plans of Podol, up to 1803 inclusive, topographic traces of castrum can be clearly traced. Rather, it was one of the deeply echeloned outposts that defended the most important trading post on the main river of Scythia (as the current territory of Ukraine was then called).

– And on later maps traces of castrum are not visible?

– It can be seen, but much worse than on the plans of the 18th century. The fact is that in 1811 Podil was badly damaged by fire. After that, this historical area was radically rebuilt.

See also: Calendar for the afterlife and the gold of the Scythians: unique artifacts presented in the Poltava region (video)

– Where exactly on the maps of Podol of the 18th century did you see traces of Roman castrum?

– On these plans, traces of a rectangle (600 by 450 meters) are clearly traced, on which the camp was located – it was located in the central part of Podol. The plan shows how the channel of the Glubochitsa river was changed so that it would go around the camp and flow along an artificial ditch along the northern section of the defensive wall. The northern side of the settlement was the rear. According to the rules for arranging the castrum, there should have been a source of water on this rearguard side, and there was one.

During the redevelopment of Podil after the fire of 1811, Glubochitsa was redirected along its natural channel.

On the plan of Podol, Erofalov marked the Greek city of Azagarius with a dotted line, and the rectangular outlines of the Roman fortified camp with straight lines.

– In which part of modern Podol was the castrum located?

– Kontraktova square is located on the site of the forum (square). Each castrum had the main longitudinal street, Via Pretoria. She divided the settlement into two equal halves. The closest to it is the current street Konstantinovskaya. And Via Principalis, which crossed Via Pretoria, literally coincides with the section of modern Horeva street from the intersection with Konstantinovskaya to the Church of Nikola Pritiska.

“Mount Khorevitsa of Kiev was named in honor of Mount Khorev on the Sinai Peninsula, on which God gave the tablets to Moses”

– How to define the boundaries of the Roman camp in modern Podil?

– The southern border – along the edge of the Kontraktova square facing the Sagaidachny street. North – from the cinema “Zhovten” to the intersection of the Verkhniy Val with Voloshskaya Street.

Boris Yerofalov: “Kontraktova Square in Podol is located where the Romans had a forum – the central square”

– Is your hypothesis that in the II century on the site of the present Podol there existed the city of Azagarius with a layout identical to the Roman camp, is it confirmed by archaeological finds?

– In the 19th and 20th centuries, Roman coins (including in hoards), various objects, single coins and objects were found there, as well as on the mountains towering over Podol. In tsarist times, so many Roman coins were found in Kiev that many antique dealers refused to accept copper – they took only silver and gold.

Five periods of the history of pre-princely Kiev can be distinguished. The first is Greek, the second is Roman. After the fall of the Roman Empire in the IV century, Germanic tribes – the Goths – came to the territory of modern Ukraine. They renamed Borisfen to Dnieper, and the city of Azagari to Danparstad – in honor of the pagan god of thunder and lightning Danar. But very soon the Goths left to the south, for several centuries Crimea was Gothic, evidence of this is the fortress of Mangup. Most likely, Prince Kiy, who held the ferry across the Dnieper and about whom historical memory has been preserved, was a Goth.

In the 6th century, Kiev came under the rule of the Khazars. The name of one of the streets in Podil, Khoriv, ​​and the Kiev mountain Khorevitsy is a Khazar trace in the toponymy of our city. The Khazars professed Judaism and used place names from the Torah, therefore they named the main place of their concentration in Kiev (Lvov Square area) in honor of Mount Horeb on Sinai, where, according to the Old Testament, God handed the tablets to Moses. On three Kiev mountains – Khorevitsa, Zamkova and Schekavitsa – the Khazars developed a system of fortifications, the remains of which existed in the 17th century, when they were depicted on his engravings by the court artist of the Lithuanian hetman Janusz Radzivil Abraham van Westenfeld.

The Khazars were expelled from Kiev only in the 9th century. Since then, the fifth period of the historical existence of the city began – the period of Rus, which has been studied in detail.

My version of the emergence and development of Kiev is a historiographic revolution.

Read also: Ancient Yangshao culture discovered in China is surprisingly similar to Tripoli

– In connection with what you have said, the question arises: how old is Kiev?

– If we proceed from the mention of the city of Azagaria in the writings of Ptolemy – about 1900 years, and if we take into account the existence of a Greek trading post here, then more than two thousand. After all, the Apostle Andrew also walked here …

PS In December, the final book in two volumes of Boris Yerofalov’s trilogy “Architecture of Imperial Kiev”, “Architecture of Soviet Kiev”, “Architecture of Independent Kiev” will be published. You can subscribe by transferring UAH 500 to a bank card, the details of which are posted on Boris Yerofalov’s Facebook page and on the website of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine (nsau.org).

Earlier “FACTS” talked about how in the old days in Kiev they fought with epidemics and why the Magdeburg Law was canceled in Kiev.

Photo courtesy of Boris Erofalov

212

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter