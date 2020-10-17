Five minutes can be important in the life of a CDU chairman candidate. Armin Laschet is given five minutes each, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen on Saturday to present themselves to the Junge Union (CDU), followed by a question and answer session for everyone. Normally the three would have come to the JU Germany Day. In Corona times, only digital transmission is possible.

Attention is also part of the competition. It’s not just about an audition of the candidates at one of the major party associations. The CDU youth want to vote.

At least a little bit of grassroots democracy

The JU has been toying with grassroots democracy for a long time. At the last party conference in 2019, she wanted to enforce a primary election for future chairmen. That was a clear attack against the weakened boss Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The party congress refused.

Then at least the small solution in your own association. The vote is not binding. But JU boss Tilman Kuban has already announced that at least he wants to stick to what the majority of his members want. Even if the JU is not the largest group among the 1001 delegates at the CDU party congress, which is still planned for the beginning of December in Stuttgart – with 110,000 members it is not a small association, even if you consider the approximately 27,000 CSU Bavaria withdraws.

Merz fans sensed a conspiracy

In any case, some Merz supporters are still convinced that the JU votes at the Hamburg party conference in 2018 would have tipped the balance. Almost all of the votes that the JU darling Jens Spahn had previously swung over to Kramp-Karrenbauer in the runoff election. When the winner immediately recruited JU boss Paul Ziemiak as general secretary, the conspiracy theory was perfect.

It never seemed particularly logical, however, as Merz is well liked in the JU. The party youth has been acting conservatively for a long time. Anyone who wants her applause has to go against Greens and think nothing of women’s quotas.

Nevertheless, this time the sympathy is more complicated. The candidates have already looked in person at JU state conferences, most recently in North Rhine-Westphalia. The applause for Merz was warm and that for Röttgen benevolent. But Laschet also received applause when he advocated continuing a course in the middle.

The vote can have an impact

The CDU youth have two weeks to vote. Since hardly anyone else makes organized election recommendations, it can develop its own momentum. Whether in the desired direction is still an open question. Especially if the result turns out as some are now afraid: ambiguous even among the young friends of unambiguity.