Sharjah (Union)

The contestant in the “Old Market” program, which is shown on Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba during the month of Ramadan at 11:15 at night, is puzzled by two answers to the heritage question presented by the presenter of the program, Omar Ahmed. The source of the confusion is that the father, Khamis Ahmad Al-Nahawi, and the father, Khalifa Muhammad Al-Sahi, are answering, but with two completely different information. They do not show any signs of the wrong answer, and here lies the suspense that accompanies Al Sharqiya viewers for 55 minutes of enthusiasm and interest.

In the old Khorfakkan market, the announcer roams the shoppers, highlighting various aspects of the heritage of the eastern region, including its landmarks and cities, and the tools used by the residents in ancient times. It presents information about the roots of development on which the various sectors of life were founded in the cities of the eastern region, the heritage professions in which parents and grandparents worked, the most prominent tourist places in the region, and information about its history and the people who built or lived in it.

In an entertaining manner mixed with fun and smiles, the “Old Market” program enriches the information of the contestants and viewers at the same time, as it presents topics of multiple directions and knowledge sectors, from cultural, literary, historical and heritage. It consolidates the aesthetics of Emirati customs, traditions and values ​​that are inherited by children from their fathers, to be an asset in the march of future generations towards following the pace of development established by Emiratis in popular housing and on the coasts of the ancient Emirates.