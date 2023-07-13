Edwin Caz was on vacation in Carmen beach a few days ago and he had an incredible time with his family, but he responded to a total controversy, because days ago the haters began to say that his eldest son had broken shoes, for which he was labeled a bad father.

That is why Eduin Caz released a video on his Instagram stories where he focuses on his son who is asleep on the plane where the whole family travels and the leader of firm group He took the opportunity to say that the minor will not have shoes, but he will have luxurious air transportation.

And it is not the first time that the family of Edwin Caz She is questioned, since she has defended herself on several occasions, but when they mess with her children, the Mexican singer immediately takes out her fury, although she has also commented that she will no longer share much of her life.

But that’s not all, because it also drew a lot of attention that Daisy Anahy f.He went to the trip, so more than one of his fans wonder if he returned with the mother of his children or not, because as is already known, he himself would have said that they ended.

Meanwhile, daisy anahy She has preferred to remain silent, since she has never liked to talk about her private life, much less in the networks where everything has become a double-edged sword and she knows it, that is why she reserves everything.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp