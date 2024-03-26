There are two pieces of news that arrived in the editorial office yesterday one after the other: in the Nuoro area an 83-year-old elderly man has driven all his life – probably both cars and motorbikes – without ever having obtained a driving licence. This is what he confessed to the traffic police officers of Bitti (Nuoro) when they stopped him driving his moped, asking him to show a driving license document. The elderly man confided to the police that he was convinced that a driving license was not necessary for low-powered vehicles and that he had traveled for many years throughout the entire province of Nuoro without anyone having ever stopped him before. It might seem like a comedian, but when it comes to road safety you don't joke. Never.

In the same hours, on the state road 125 in Cala Liberotto near Orosei, in the Nuoro area, tragedy struck: in a head-on collision a three-month-old baby lost his life, while the mother and two other women who were traveling in a Fiat Panda were transported in serious conditions to the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro. The newborn was traveling in the back seat of the car with his mother and two other women when a Golf arrived from the other side of the road. The head-on impact between the two cars was violent and the passengers of the Fiat Panda suffered the worst. The 118 doctors arrived on site with ambulances and air ambulances, but despite attempts to resuscitate the little boy, there was nothing that could be done. The mother of the newborn and the other two women were pulled from the wreckage by firefighters and transported to the Nuoro hospital in very serious conditions.

Now connect the dots and draw your conclusions. Just one piece of data to help you understand: new rules or not, we live in a country where in the last 10 years road checks have been reduced by 30 percent (source Asaps). And where 9 white sheets continue to be spread out on the asphalt every single day.