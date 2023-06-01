Two and a half years ago, when Mauricio García Villegas published The country of sad emotionsIt seemed to me that we were in the presence of one of those moments that are much rarer than one might think: the insight into a genuinely fresh, truly useful way of thinking about the world we all share. The intuition came from Baruch Spinoza, the Dutch philosopher who called “sad emotions” all those that corrode our lives, sabotage our possibilities and cause us suffering: envy, rage, hatred, revenge, fear, anger, contempt, malevolence (and the list goes on). He called them “sad” instead of “evil,” for example, or “destructive,” because he preferred to avoid moral condemnation, which is so easy, and rather try to understand where those emotions come from and where they lead, and why. they hurt us and what can we do to remedy it. García Villegas took hold of Spinoza’s concept and used it to think about Colombia, and the result was revealing: as if we had been given a new magnifying glass to better see the afflicted country that we already thought we understood.

Now García Villegas publishes a new book, The old malaise of the New World, which in some way is an extension of the previous one, but which is at the same time a deepening of its themes: what the former did with Colombia, the latter does with all of Latin America. It is as if the continent had laid down on the psychoanalyst’s couch, and confessed his weaknesses and let him talk about his problems, both those he has inherited and those he has created himself; and the result is a harsh but strangely affectionate examination of our shortcomings and our hopes, and a candid and undeceived exploration of the deepest reasons—the emotional reasons, if you’ll pardon the oxymoron—why we are inevitably the way we are. Although García Villegas says, and emphasizes it every time he can, that we are not doomed to continue being like this forever, and even if he dares to make very specific proposals on the route we should follow to avoid the worst risks that our democracies are running today .

There are various sad emotions that consume Latin America, but García Villegas gives more space to three of them: fear, mistrust and delirium. Fear is what we frequently have of the other, of the one who comes from outside, of the different, of the one who has more power and also of the one who has less. And on the other side of the border: yes, borders are detestable inventions in The old malaise of the New World, guilty of our inability to cooperate or pursue common goals, testimonials of our tendency to divide whenever we can, even when the simplest thing would be to work together. Distrust, as for her, is one of our most harmful diseases: Latin Americans are societies in which citizens distrust the government (that lies or steals), governments trust citizens (that disobey or cheat) and citizens distrust citizens (and break the rules because it would be idiotic to comply if we know that the neighbor does not).

As for delirium ―which García Villegas discusses frequently making use of the extraordinary book by Carlos Granés, american rave―, is one of the most complex emotions that overwhelm us, because it has to do with that fascinating feature of the Latin American character: more than the homo sapienssays García Villegas, we are the homo fictitius. We need fictions, we live in them, we understand the world through them; and this, which has given us an enormously rich art and literature, is fatal when talking about politics. “Fiction”, writes García Villegas, “belongs to the world of the imagination as much as politics to the world of reality. However, there is a lot of reality in fiction and a lot of imagination in politics. The result is novels that tell what the official story is usually silent about, but also policies of utopia or excess that despise the limits of reality or reason as if accepting them was making concessions to the enemy.

Like the previous book, The old malaise of the New World it is an exotic specimen or at least unusual in the Colombian tradition. García Villegas has found a precise and very personal mixture of philosophy, sociology, history and autobiography, and he allows himself constant references to his friends and his family and his most intimate environment in the same line in which he discusses a historiographical theory on the forms of monarchy or a passage of paradise lost, by Milton, on our relationship with nature. I have for me that there is the secret of these two books by García Villegas, and perhaps the reason why they seem so unusual to me: in that voice that is like the voice of a friend, but a friend who knows many things, or , to put it best, the voice of a fellow road tripper who is also a scholar. And I would say that the result of all this is novel if something much better did not seem evident to me: that it comes directly from the sixteenth century.

I speak of the presence in the book of Michel de Montaigne. There are many more reasons why I feel close to the books of Mauricio García Villegas, but the presence of Montaigne, one of the few writers of whom it can be said without grandiloquence or corniness that they teach us to live better, is one of the my favorites Montaigne is the man who one fine day in 1571, fed up with the public life he had led as mayor and magistrate in Bordeaux, locked himself in a stone tower that he owned and began to write a book ―of several volumes published at over several years—unlike anything that had been written before. That’s right: a very particular mix of autobiography, philosophy, history and poetry. he called it essaysand it is very possible that he not only invented a genre with it, but that he shaped a way of being in the world: an attitude, so to speak, inseparable from certain values ​​that today we brutally miss in our sick societies.

“A way of being in the world”, I say, but I could say it in fewer words: an ethic. And what would it consist of? In the practice of tolerance (that worn-out word), in the stubborn attempt to understand the other, in the confession of our imperfections; but also in the rejection of dogmatism and fanaticism, in enlightened skepticism and in moderation in the face of the excesses of the radicals. Everything happens for what The old malaise of the New World called “sentimental education” or, sometimes, “emotional education”: the understanding or mastery of those demons that we carry inside, that turn the contradictor into an enemy, that prevents us from thinking without the crutches of ideology and cause the illusion of that we have, each one of us, the revealed truth. Seeing the world with a clear eye, reading reality correctly, has always been a difficult task: it requires time, information and an open mind, and that does not seem to be available to everyone in our societies, which adore sectarianism and have more respect. by fans than by moderates. And so it goes.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez he is a writer

