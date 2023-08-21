Rome (AFP)

Juventus opened the new season in a perfect way, by defeating Udinese 3-0, while striker Andrea Belotti saved his team, Roma, from losing by scoring a 2-2 equalizer against his guest Salernitana, at the Olympic Stadium in the capital, in the first stage of the Italian Football League.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri’s team decided the match in the first half, with goals from Federico Chiesa (2), Serbian Dusan Vlahovic (20 from a penalty kick) and Frenchman Adrien Rabiot (45 + 3).

Despite the guests’ preference in the second half, Juventus benefited from settling matters early to get the three points. Chiesa’s return will give the club an impetus to return from last season’s scandals.

He finished the season in seventh place, after deducting points from his balance due to allegations of fake accounts and fraudulent transfers, before the European Union, “UEFA”, excluded him from his competition.

Without continental competition and with a full-fledged team, Juventus is considered a candidate to compete for the title that Napoli won last year.

Lazio, the runner-up of last season, fell to its host Lecce 2-1 with two late goals. The capital team advanced with goal No. 197 for Ciro Immobile in his shirt in the first half (26), while Lazio seemed destined to win, the Swedish Pontus Almqvist equalized in the 85th minute, before giving Federico Di Francechio, an exciting victory for the hosts «87».

Belotti opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Roma, breaking a goal-scoring fast in Serie A dating back to May 2022.

And after Antonio Candreva gave Salernitana the lead with two beautiful shots at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second (36 and 49), Belotti saved Rome from losing, after heading a corner by Argentine newcomer Leandro Paredes.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho followed the match from the stands due to the suspension, after criticizing referee Daniele Keefe last May, describing him as “the worst referee I have seen in my life.”