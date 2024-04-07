Rome (dpa)

Juventus returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over its guest Fiorentina 1-0, in the “31st round” of the Italian Football League.

Juventus achieved its first victory after stumbling with two draws and two losses in the past four rounds. Thanks to a goal scored by defender Federico Gatti in the 21st minute.

Gatti scored his fourth goal in the Italian League this season, as Juventus repeated its victory over Fiorentina with the same result as the two teams' match in the first round.

Dusan Vlahovic did not congratulate Juventus striker with two goals he scored in the 12th and 32nd minutes, after the VAR intervention indicated that there was offside.

Fiorentina almost scored the equalizer in a fatal time in the 84th minute, when Maxime Lopez passed a cross ball, which was cleared by Juventus goalkeeper Polish Wojciech Szczesny, reaching Lucas Beltran, who shot directly at the goal, but the ball collided with his teammate Mbala.

Juventus raised its score to 62 points, strengthening its presence in third place, while Fiorentina remained in the “dark tunnel,” after two losses and two draws in the last four rounds, freezing its score at 43 points in tenth place.