Milan (AFP)

Juventus, the third Italian football club, announced that defender Leonardo Bonucci had been infected with the “Covid-19” virus, after his return from participating with his country in the international window for the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The “Old Lady” club said in a statement that Bonucci had undergone a “Covid-19” test, and the result was positive, adding that the player was subjected to quarantine at his home.

In the past nine seasons, the defending champion also mentioned that his Turkish defender, Mireh Demiral, 23, was infected with the virus while he was with his country, and returned to Turin on a medical trip authorized by the competent authorities, and is quarantined at the club’s hotel.

The two defenders will be absent from the “derby” match against Turin “Saturday” in the 29th stage of the “Calcio”, noting that Juve is third with 55 points with a smaller match, equal with Atalanta, and 10 points behind leaders Inter.

On Wednesday, the Italian Football Association said, after the national team’s 2-0 victory over Lithuania during the third round of qualifiers, that four members of the “Azzurri” had contracted the virus during the international window, noting that Italy achieved the full mark in the international window by beating Northern Ireland and Bulgaria as well. With the same result.

The entire Italian team was tested in Sofia on Monday and the results were negative, but one of the employees complained on Tuesday of mild symptoms accompanied by a sore throat, before he was isolated, and returned to Italy, where he tested positive.

Additional tests were conducted for international players “Thursday” upon their return to their clubs, and they were all negative. Napoli also confirmed about its three players, striker Lorenzo Insigne, goalkeeper Alex Merritt and defender Giovanni di Lorenzo, similar to Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who tested negative.

As for the Inter trio, the league leaders, Niccolo Barrilla, Stefano Sensi and Alessandro Bastoni, they trained alone awaiting the release of the results, according to the newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”.

The corridors of the Juventus club witnessed another crisis Thursday, after newspapers reported the case of a police raid on the villa of the American player Weston McKinney during a ceremony held in the presence of his Brazilian Arthur and Argentine colleagues Paulo Dybala, which constitutes a violation of anti-Corona virus restrictions in Italy.

And many local media indicated that the police had fined the three players and participants in the ceremony, waiting for the Juventus club management to take disciplinary measures against them, but without any information in this regard being filtered until now, according to what a source inside the club said.