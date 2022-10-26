Some time ago, the television presenter Martha Figueroa, made actress Erika Buenfil angry by commenting on her son Nicolás de Jesús. In the program “With permission”, she and Juan José Origel were talking about the soap opera protagonist’s foray into TikTok. The also entertainment journalist mentioned that the videos she published were recorded and edited by her offspring, referring to him as “little Zedillo”, in reference to being the son of businessman Ernesto Zedillo Velasco, son of the former president of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León.

This comment infuriated the so-called “Queen of TikTok”, since she raised her son as a single mother, since Ernesto Zedillo Velasco did not want to take charge of his paternity. This caused a media fight between the actress and the television host. In one of the recent broadcasts of the program “The last one and we’re leaving”, hosted by Yordi Rosado, Martha Figueroa confessed that for a time, she was afraid of Erika Buenfil, given the conflict that took place.

According to the journalist, the first to have talked about Erika Buenfil was Pepillo Origel, revealing the romance he had with the singer Luis Miguel and later, Martha made the comment about her son Nicolás. However, the actress was only angry with her.

She said that she and Luis Miguel I don’t know what and then the old woman got angry with me, I didn’t say anything, I said ‘little Zedillo’ and then she got angry, well, she would have said ‘Zedillo el grande’.

For his part, Juan José Origel stated that the anger of Erika Buenfil It was because of the comment about his only son and that he hadn’t bothered with him. “Yes (she got angry) because you said that Luis Miguel took her to the shake and returned her until I don’t know what hours of the morning, all crazy,” he replied Martha Figueroa.

At that time, Erika Buenfil said, in an interview with several media outlets, that she can be criticized for anything, but she does not allow them to talk about her son Nicolás. “I had not made any statement about it, but I think that if we artists are suddenly so fragile that everyone can comment on us, I understand it. But when they already transfer things and touch on sensitive issues, already with the family, it turns out that Nicolás is also a teenager, he also sees it, he also reads it and his classmates too.

Regarding Nicolás’s father, he made it very clear that “these are topics that have already been talked about enough to continue ‘crushing’ him with the molcajete, everyone already knows my story, but it’s not about making fun of it and transferring it to my son “.