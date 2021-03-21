Rome (dpa)

Benevento dealt a new and strong slap to Juventus’ hopes of defending his title in the Italian league, and beat him 1-0 at home, in the 28th stage of the competition, which also witnessed Lazio’s victory over his host Udinese 1-0, and Sampdoria over Turin 1-0 and Atalanta on Host Verona 2 – zero.

Benevento taught his host Juventus a harsh lesson over the two halves, as Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa failed to score the net against Benevento over the course of the two halves, while the “old lady” netted a goal in the middle of the second half to win the match at Juventus Stadium. .

Benevento raised his score to 29 points in sixteenth place, with a goal difference only behind Spezia, noting that Benevento won his first victory in his last 12 matches in the competition.

Juventus stuck at 55 points, dropping to fourth, on goal difference only behind Atalanta.

And before the start of the match, Andrea Agnelli, President of Juventus Club, celebrated and honored Ronaldo, after the Portuguese star became the most prominent goal-scorer throughout history, through his three “hat-trick” goals in the team’s last match against Cagliari, which raised his tally to 770 goals, surpassing this by this. Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

But Benevento spoiled Ronaldo’s celebration, and Juventus knocked home with a clean goal scored by Adolfo Gaich in the 69th minute, after the first half ended with a goalless draw.

Thus, Juventus’ chances of defending the title of the competition, which it had monopolized in the past nine seasons, received a new blow, as the team retreated to fourth place, ten points behind leaders Inter Milan.

And Atalanta maintained his good chance to finish the season in one of the first four places in the Italian League, through his precious 2-0 victory over Verona in the same stage.

Atalanta decided the match with two goals in the first half, scored by Ruslan Malinovsky and Dovan Zapata in the 33rd and 42nd minutes from a penalty kick.

Atalanta translated his offensive pressure over the course of the first half into two goals, which raised his score to 65, equal to leaders Inter Milan, and they became the strongest offensive team in the tournament so far.

Atalanta raised his score to 55 points in third place, just one point behind Milan, ten points behind leaders Inter Milan, while Verona stuck at 38 points in ninth place, after suffering a third consecutive defeat in the competition.

Inter is now subject to quarantine, after four of its players were infected with the new Corona virus, so the team’s match against Sassuolo, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.