Rome (AFP)

Italian Juventus will regain the services of its top scorer, Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, for the upcoming confrontation against leaders Milan on Sunday, according to what the first coach, Massimiliano Allegri, revealed.

Allegri said in a press conference on the eve of the match, “Vahovic trained this week, and he is in good condition. I do not know if he will start the match. In any case, if he starts the match, he will not play the full ninety minutes.”

He added, “He may be a substitute during the match. I will make my decision after the last training session today.” “It is very important to use Vlahovic again, as he is a player who scores important goals.”

Vlahovic, who scored 4 goals in six matches in the local league this season, missed the last two matches for Juventus, and was also absent from the ranks of the Serbian national team during the last international window.

On the other hand, there is doubt about the participation of striker Enrico Chiesa against Milan, and Allegri said in this regard, “He played half a training session on Friday, and we are deciding whether to call him to the squad if he is in good condition.”

Chiesa, who scored 4 goals in 7 matches in the Italian League this season, missed Juventus’s first match in the Turin derby, due to a muscle injury that also prevented him from participating with his country’s national team in the European Cup qualifiers.

Allegri refused to consider the result of the match against Milan to be a turning point in the struggle for the title this season, saying, “It will be a beautiful match, a difficult match as well, but there are 4 teams that can win the title, which are Milan, Inter, Juventus and Napoli. What is important for us is to be among this quartet.” In May”.