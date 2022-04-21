After winning the first leg in Florence with a late goal, Juventus dominated the match at home, but struggled early to turn their control into opportunities.

The guest goalkeeper saved a shot from close range for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who faced his former team, before Bernardeschi gave the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute.

Adrien Rabiot put the ball in the net in the second half, but the referee canceled the goal after reviewing the video technology.

But Danilo, with Fiorentina rushing to attack, managed to add the second goal in added time.

With Juventus eight points behind Serie A leaders Milan with five rounds remaining, the Italian Cup has become the last chance for the team to win this season’s title, as it faces Inter Milan in the final on May 11.

Allegri was criticized in the Italian media after Juventus, fourth in the league, was knocked out of the Champions League round of 16.

But the Italian coach stressed that he is not thinking of leaving.

“I’m here for the next three years,” Allegri told Mediaset. “No matter what, Juventus must always fight for trophies.

“What saddens me the most is the loss (in the league) against Inter (three weeks ago), because this result ended our hopes in the league.”

“The players must be congratulated, as reaching the final against Inter was our goal. The past days were very difficult, after the draw with Bologna (at the beginning of this week), when we failed to take advantage of the opportunities that came to us.”