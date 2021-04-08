Fear of slipping, of falling into the hole, fear of being moved, of shifting towards the margin, fear of losing locations, is the secret, in probing the old’s fear of the new.

Since the dawn of history, man has clung to his old, and clung to him like the remains of food are hung in the bottoms of pots, because there is no confidence in the old to withstand the new, and just as the new has a shine, the old has the strength of attachment to the conscience of people, and its violent influence on memory, which is always connected to the past And the past constitutes childhood, and it is the beginning that contradicts the end, which makes this conflict permanent, strong and sometimes destructive, and it has no end except with the end of the eternal idea, which is that the old is against the new, while in the nature of life nothing stands right at its feet, and nothing continues In its modernity, the new of today is the old of tomorrow, and the old of tomorrow is the conversation through which we trace our modernity, so the history of things is a double game, we are the ones who turn their wheels, and we are the ones who color its cloth, and we are the ones who work hard to tear that cloth, considering that it has reached its end, You must be thrown into the river’s water, so that we have the striking and surprising new, but what is new that cannot be struck by the feet? It is the mind, and if the mind is able to get rid of the dimensions of time, and put its feet in the container of the unity of time, as is the unity of existence, then we can triumph for ourselves, and get out of the spiral of opposites, where there is no antagonist in reality, but rather faces that reflect one face These faces do not unite except when we preserve the love of the mirrors, and do not make them in a state of shattering.

What makes us fear is our confidentiality of the love that nature has given us, because he who does not reveal himself, cannot love, and he who cannot love lives forever miserable and miserable, as Sirene Kierkegaard mentions to us.

If we are able to align ourselves with the strength of the self, then we will have defeated fear, and the new has become nothing but a tributary of the river, which is a branch of the tree branches, and it is a wave of sea waves. What is important is that we possess the energy of renewal through the old, not that we separate the members of one body, And we say this hand hurts, so I must uproot it from its roots, and as soon as that happens, we go through life with one hand, and one hand does not clap, hence we say fear of social media came from the zero point at which others stopped, and those who were unable to continue the path By means that add to the old what refreshes his mind, and what makes him alive and sustains.