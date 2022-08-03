In the middle of the morning the phone rings. Unknown number. Ibra is on vacation in Sardinia, she is doing knee therapy, she answers with narrowed eyes. “I’m Zlatan, who is he?”. “Hi, I’m Tom De Mul. We played together at Ajax, do you remember me? ”. And down to talk about Amsterdam, or about car racing with Mido and Van der Meyde. The chat between the two old friends must have gone more or less like this. The first, Zlatan, still playing at the age of 40; the second, Tom, a footballers’ agent. All after quitting football at just 28 years old. “Too many injuries – she said – I couldn’t take it anymore”. So stop, new life.