The general stores they were the epicenter of social gatherings in the Buenos Aires countryside during the 19th and 20th centuries. Later forgotten, many of them abandoned, now they come back to life thanks to rural tourism and events such as “The Night of the Stores”, celebrated every year by the municipality of Roque Pérez, 135 km from the city of Buenos Aires.

Adapted to the new reality of the pandemic, the eighth edition of this popular event – which last year attracted more than 30 thousand people – will take place throughout January since, due to compliance with health protocols and the great call for the proposal, it cannot be carried out simultaneously in a single night, as was done in previous editions.

The festival invites you to experience an experience that combines the virtual format with the face-to-face. It can be enjoyed through the Fiestas Argentinas platform or on the social networks of the municipal Tourism department @ turismo.roqueperez (FB) and turismoroqueperez (IG), from anywhere in the world.

The La Paz warehouse, in the area of ​​the same city, one of the most traditional of the party. Photo: Photo: Roque Pérez Press.

In addition, those who want to attend to enjoy unique dishes and folkloric shows under a dark and deep sky, must manage an advance reservation.

Schedule

According to the municipality’s schedule, each place has a confirmed date: San Francisco Warehouse, January 9, with the participation of Voces del Río, Vera Ambrosi and Grupo Ser (inquiries and reservations, 011-5568-0407). On Sunday 10 it will be the turn of Regio Country Restaurant, in the old post office of La Paz, which will wait for visitors with tapas, snacks and a la carte menu. Damián Fioretti and Mica Rivolta & Banda will participate; inquiries and reservations, 02227-15-670-044).

Then will be the moments of The Gramiyal and The Union (Saturday, January 16); The fifth (Sunday 17); Warehouse Peace General Branches and warehouses of Carlos Beguerie (Saturday, January 23); and finally Rest, on Sunday, January 24.

Tribute to historical places in the area

“The Night of the Stores was and is, in this context, the possibility of sharing the most beautiful things we have in town,” said Samantha Krausse, head of the San Francisco Warehouse, located in the La Paz Chica area.

San Francisco Warehouse, declared “Historical Cultural Heritage” by Roque Pérez.

The “Sanfra”, as it is called by the people of Roque, will open its doors on Saturday January 9 with a menu whose main entrance will be rolled with chicken with Russian salad and raw ham accompanied by the cadence of local folklore. Those people who are tempted to dance a chacarera or a zamba can do so near their table, respecting the protocols of care.

In this place, declared “Historical Cultural Heritage” by the local Deliberative Council, the activity will focus on the open-air patio, where long ago “the Podestá brothers’ circus presented the play“ Juan Moreira ”, which genre so much passion in the audience, “to such an extent that the actor who played the gaucho’s murderer was beaten by some spectators and the police had to intervene,” says Krausse.

The construction is made of adobe and sheet metal and in the kitchen only the typical dishes that are consumed at the tables of the Roque Pérez families are made, where squash and pork are the star ingredients.

Lo de Juana, in Carlos Beguerie. Photo: Lo de Juana.

“We practically do not work with industrial products, we use vegetables from the neighboring gardens and local products such as cheeses and cold cuts,” explained Samantha, who is looking forward to Saturday night because for her it is the way to give continuity to this family celebration and also to the history of San Francisco, which from its beginnings in the 1930s was marked by the collective and community spirit. There they played bocce, filled with gasoline, ate and drank around a glass of wine while discussing local news.

Gabriela Gómez has the same expectations, in charge of the restaurant and rotisserie “About Juana”, in the village of Carlos Beguerie. “This is going to be a different edition due to the pandemic. We hope it is a beautiful night and that people come to see the place, “he said.

“Lo de Juana” was born in the sixties as a bar where people played tobacco, bocce, dice, trick, and also danced, ate and drank. Over the years it was transformed into a country warehouse where homemade dishes and desserts such as empanadas, noodles, ravioli, cannelloni, gnocchi, sorrentinos, barbecue, flan, bread pudding and fruit salad were tasted.

Homemade flavors in traditional settings of the Buenos Aires countryside.

For the warehouse party, they prepare grilled heifers in a Creole stove and also options for vegetarians and vegans. The menu is chosen at the time of booking.

In the “Night of the Warehouses” each establishment makes the meeting a magical and invaluable moment in which the diversity of the cultural identity of the province of Buenos Aires is expressed.