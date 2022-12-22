How time flies, friends. Although it may seem incredible, we have been celebrating the International Old Christmas Contest at El Comidista for seven years. This contest, which is already beginning to be old in itself, rewards every January the best old-fashioned dishes seen at parties. In previous editions you have sent us photos of prodigious vegetable jellies, churrigueresque salads, bombastic prawn cocktails, swans filled with pastry cream, lobster-shaped monkfish in the shape of a giant crustacean, and fish cakes with exquisite decorations. In this 2022 we hope that you will flood our mail again with the old wonders that you prepare in your kitchens or that you see on family Christmas tables.

To participate, all you have to do is take one or more photos of them and send them to us. Any food that is reminiscent of the sixties, seventies, eighties or even the nineties, and that is out of tune with the gastronomic modernities of the 21st century, is good for us. Examples? Deviled eggs, shrimp compositions, stuffed pineapples, assorted canapés, rococo tarts or ham rolls with spun eggs… those endearing dishes installed like Windows 95 in our memory.

As every year, the prizes are the lemon pear and the repanocha together. Thanks to our favorite kitchen tools, the kitchenthe winner or winner will take a Le Creuset cocotte. This 24-centimetre vitrified cast-iron casserole is a kitchen titan: it works on any stovetop, distributes heat perfectly, and is virtually indestructible. And as if that were not enough, it is beautiful.

For the four finalists, the gift will be a Cosori air fryer Premium. With a 5.5-litre capacity, 11 programs and a square design that makes better use of space, this appliance allows you to cook French fries, peppers, skewers, dumplings or chicken wings with very little oil, and also make bread, French toast or muffins. .

The winners will be decided by the Supreme Court of El Comidista in an ultra-secret meeting. Originality, fantasy, charm, the sentimental history of the dish, its old-fashionedness, sense of humor, sparseness… All good things will be valued. For us, “old man” is not seedy, nor ugly, nor unpleasant. We like quality old cuisine, and this contest is not a mockery, but an affectionate tribute to its high season, which is Christmas.

You have multiple ways to send us the photos:

By mail, writing to [email protected] and putting in the subject “Old Christmas”.

and putting in the subject “Old Christmas”. For Twitter either Instagram, copying to @elcomidista and using the hashtag #OldChristmas.

In analog, by sending them by carrier pigeon or telex to this address: Ernst Stavro, 14, 5th right. Spectra, Holiday Town. Vladivostok (former Soviet Union).

The images must reach us before 12 midnight on Tuesday, December 27.

The verdict will be made public on January 6 on this same website, in an article that will show the best images received. Until then, we wish you a Christmas as old as possible, for the rest of the year is already here for avant-garde.

You can consult the bases of the contest here.