Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Published in Abu Dhabi, issue 258 of April 2021 of Turath magazine, published by the Emirates Heritage Club, at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Studies and Research. In its new issue, the magazine devoted a special file to the “old Emirati neighborhoods”, and the file contained 12 investigations and articles that presented many of the heritage, popular and historical aspects of the Emirates neighborhoods, and documented many of their valuable scenes and images that were preserved by the cultural and popular memory.

In the opening of the issue, Editor-in-Chief Shamsa Al Dhaheri wrote about the old Emirati neighborhoods, as they are a deep cultural and ancient heritage of luxurious old monuments, such as houses, forts, castles, mosques and markets.

Al Dhaheri drew attention to the UAE’s interest in these historic buildings by rehabilitating them, in order to restore the glow of the past, as part of a strategy aimed at restoring and preserving the old lanes.

The file included “Five Stories from the Streets of Al Ain”, by Ahmed Majdi Hammam, and Hatem Abdul Hadi documented the heritage that adorns the streets of Abu Dhabi. Shamsa Hamad Al Dhaheri dealt with stories of the old neighborhoods in the city of Al Ain. Dr. Ali Afifi dealt with the streets and dialogues of Abu Dhabi in the traveler’s books, and Arj Hatem Al-Sayed, on some of the stories of the streets of Dubai, and Abdel-Alim Haris narrated the story of “Maliha … the incubator of history”. Fatima Atefah followed the names of Dubai’s streets in the eyes of writers, and Dr. Hala Ali reviewed the story of “Khurais … palms, mud and water.”

Also included in the file’s topics are “Successive Civilizations in the Kasbah District” by Dr. Anas Al Filali, “Old Jerusalem Streets” by Maysoon Abdel Rahim, “Stories from Sana’a Streets” by Zahoor Abdullah, and “Between Al-Kaiman… and the Saliba Bridge” by Walid Makki.

In the new issue of “Turath” magazine, we also read: Coverings of the activities of the Emirates Heritage Club, along with 29 articles, investigations and various topics in the affairs of Emirati culture, arts, Arab and human heritage, where Wael Ibrahim Al Desouki takes us to the worlds of the writer Mubarak bin Saif Al Nakhy, and Mahmoud Sharaf brings us To “Jasmine Field”, and Khalaf Mahmoud Abu Zaid shows us aspects of the details of “The Artistic Journey to Egyptian Homes”. Hisham Adra walks us through the Damascus heritage markets, and Hajjaj Salameh reviews the pages of Dr. Zainab’s book “Introduction to the Art of Pottery and Clay” Badah Nofal, and Fatima Masoud Al Mansouri, records the pages of the march of Hathboor bin Kaddas Al Rumaithi, one of the experts and consultants of heritage, in the Emirates Heritage Club. In “Stars Never Lost”, Maryam Al-Naqbi recalls some of the life of the popular poet Salam bin Saeed Al-Dahmani, while Muhammad Shehata Al-Maydah continues to narrate the chapters of the biography of the princess with energy, and Dr. Ahmed Afifi deals with “the poetic rhythm of Shehab Ghanem.” Salah Al-Shahawi “Your people are better than your sleep.” Abdullah Al-Mottaki presented a new reading of Ali Abu Al-Rish’s novel “Galvari on the banks of the Nile,” Ahmed Farhat compiled a collection of “myth, fortune-telling and fortune telling stories of pre-Islamic Arabs”, and Salah Lebrini wrote about “the lyrical dimension in a divan that began With the sea by the poet Muhammad Abdullah Al-Braiki », and Doctor Ayed Ali Jumah told us about“ the jug of your parents ”, and Dr. Nora Saber Al-Mazrouei brought us back to the time of the Pharaohs in an article on educational arts in ancient Egypt, and Aisha Al-Darmaki opened a dialogue about“ the pulse of cities in thought Modernity. ”Dr. Ammar Ali Hassan addressed“ Maqam al-Kalimah ”, and Samir al-Manzlawi read in“ Al-Maysar wa al-Qaddah by Ibn Katibah, ”and Muhammad Atiyyah Mahmoud monitored the social values ​​in Emirati folk proverbs, and Muhammad Owais talks to us about“ illusions in the Islamic heritage ”, and she talks about Fatima Al Mazrouei, on “The Story of a Man with Loyalty” .. As for Maryam W. A hand, so you write about “Al Mafhimati”, while Hani Awaid writes about “Fanoos Saj”, and Abdul Hadi Shaalan moves us between the events of the Emirati film “Young Shabab”, and Yasser Shaaban gives us “6 books that make visiting the Emirates more enjoyable”, and Nawal Yateem travels with us in worlds Poetics of paradox for “The Arab Girl”, and converses with Samer Anwar Al Shamali, the Emirati writer Maryam Al-Saadi, and as for Al-Zubayr Muhaddad, he presented an investigation about “the heritage of Arabic calligraphy with the fingertips of Emirati women.”