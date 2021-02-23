The old “derby” of Dubai is renewed for the third time, after Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr qualified, by defeating Bani Yas and Sharjah in the semi-finals of the most expensive tournament; His Highness the President of the State Cup.

Al-Nassr starred in his match with “Al-Malik Al-Sharqawi” in a match that rose to the level of the championship in performance, distinction and brilliance, unlike his usual long ago, and he deservedly won, because he was the best throughout the match and in all of its course.

Personally, I expected this victory, and unusually, although I am not one of those who predict that one team will win over another in the “Derbies”, in a question from a colleague in a sports channel, on a social media, and in particular, that victory will win in this meeting According to the data that I see from the two teams.

Sharjah has begun to lose its balance in its recent matches, and the victory has created a homogenous environment for his new coach, the return of confidence to his players, his administrative system wrapped around the board of directors and the football company, and the stance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Club and his spiritual father, which gives an example in Management and wisdom to be patient and study the causes before making any decision. This is what we have been familiar with from His Highness throughout his history and his leadership of the Blue Castle and the “dean” of our clubs.

The next “derby” will be the third in the two clubs ’march in the upcoming final, a return to the beautiful past and the beginnings of our football career from this precious competition that brought them together in the first season of the cup competition, season 74-75 with Al-Ahly’s victory, and the second with the victory in the next edition, let us relive the beautiful memories of our career. Football with the two poles of Emirati football, who were and still share memories of the beautiful times, which were linked to them despite the ups and downs that accompanied their march, brilliance and failure, but they still preserve their ancient history and with the start of our football career in which we live in its vacillating professional present and their past, which was part of From this development that we are witnessing these days with the development of our sports facilities and our football system with all its elements.

The upcoming “Derby” summit will bring us back to memories of a beautiful time, and in a different festive atmosphere, with stadiums, modern stadiums, and football arts that we are not familiar with. However, the spirit of the two teams will be reflected positively on the upcoming meeting .. Let the summit meeting in the most expensive tournaments be a pleasure in which we retrieve memories of that time. The beautiful.