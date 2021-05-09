Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The “old derby” between Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly Youth is printed, the final scene of the 2020-2021 season, with the two exciting confrontations, at the end of the Arab Gulf League on the day after tomorrow (Tuesday), and the President’s Cup final next Saturday, where excitement and enthusiasm are renewed in two important meetings within only 6 days. , Which raises the atmosphere of suspense, and draws the attention of the fans to two decisive matches.

During the confrontation that takes place tomorrow, competition intensifies between the “General” and “the Knights” to reserve a seat in the top spot in the table, where Shabab Al-Ahly occupies fourth place with 47 points, followed directly by victory in the fifth and has 46 points, and thus victory is required for the two teams for the sake of The Asian card, especially for the “blue” who is demanding to grab the three points, while the “Knights” have two chances of a draw or a win to keep their position.

In the second confrontation, the stakes will be big and the crowning is precious, when the two teams meet in the final of the “most expensive cups”, where winning the title is a special event that the fans celebrate for a long time, and thus holds the end of the season.

Al-Nasr seeks to save his Moussa, and his loss in the final of the Gulf Cup was reported, and thus compensate his fans with a title dear to everyone’s hearts.

Shabab Al-Ahly, holder of the President’s Cup, is looking for the “triple”, after winning the “Super” and the Arabian Gulf Cup, to be an exceptional joy in a historic season for the players and the technical and administrative bodies.

It is noteworthy that the last final confrontations between “Al-Ameed” and “Al-Fursan” were in the final of the Arab Gulf Cup for two consecutive seasons, where victory was crowned in January 2020, and Al-Ahly youth returned consideration for themselves in January 2021 and regained the title.

In the President’s Cup, the last final between them dates back to 2015, and “Blue” was crowned with a penalty shootout, while the first confrontation between them was in 1975, in the first edition of the dear competition, and its title was won by Shabab Al-Ahly. As for the last meeting that brought them together in the cup, it goes back to The 16th round of the tournament in December 2019, and “Al-Fursan” snatched the qualification card to the quarter-finals, and the fans of the two teams are waiting for 6 exceptional days, full of excitement and enthusiasm, especially since the “old derby” is a renewed date for strong artistic performances and serious competition for titles.