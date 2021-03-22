The Lanús-Banfield case due to the poor inclusion of a player and the subsequent protest is one more chapter, an ultramodern version of the 21st century and technological, of an old habit rooted in the football leadership. “Points are earned on the court”, used to rage with Julio Grondona to avoid adding punitive laws to combat acts of violence. But it is also true that many times the desk was used and in which power and political thread were at stake.

The resolution of the current conflict by the Disciplinary Tribunal will set a precedent for future cases. The situation is easy to explain. Before COMET technology, when a player was sent off in Reserve, it was automatically known that the next date they could not play even in First. Then the Court issued the suspension. At one time, reds were redeemable for fines. For many years, a red has at least one date. This situation is the one that applies to the youth of Banfield Gregorio tanco.

But of course, now everything is systematized in technology COMET. Everything is registered there. As well explained Damien Dupuillet, COMET manager at the AFA, the system “is computerized, brings transparency and orders the world of football in terms of registration and signings. It is like a national registry and medical qualifications and even solidarity mechanisms are registered ”. But there are details to be polished, like this one. The computerized Achilles heel.

Tanco is on both the Primera and Reserva bona fide lists. As he was expelled in Reserve, the system took the sanction for the category match, which was played on Friday 19. In the First list it was always enabled. However, what prevails, and in another place of the COMET appears, is the sanction of the Court, a date. For that reason, more than a fan of Banfield to use a non-qualified player (in addition, it was not one of his figures) the situation sounds more like an administrative error.

This situation can also occur when a player accumulates 5 bookings in Reserve. As in Primera, it is also automatically suspended for a date. Ergo, by the old logic that prevails in the Court, the sanction of a date will also prevent him from playing in First. We will have to be vigilant.

“If I don’t win on the court, see if I can protest the points.” This logic has a centuries-old history. Nicolás Russo, president of Lanús, assured that there is a person dedicated to this, even in the smallest details. School of leaders.

Two cases from more than a century ago, involving three large teams over time but which were not at that time, demonstrate this custom, we would say, ancestral. In 1908, Racing and River played the final for promotion to First. He then won 2-1.

The Racing-River case of 1908 and the version of the newspaper La Argentina.

Those from Avellaneda, hurt by the defeat but also outraged by what happened on the field, presented a note that the judge had been pressured and that the public had invaded the field. The Association made room for the protest and decided that the final match be played again. River thrashed 7 to 1 and was promoted to the First Division. The newspaper La Argentina told what happened and supported Racing’s protest.

In 1910 Boca played in Intermediate. He was fighting for promotion to First. Those pioneers went to play Junín, a suspended game with 20 minutes to play. Junín Athletic won 2-1 and the result was not modified. The magazine La Vida Moderna says: “After the match, Boca players were seen measuring the court, controlling touch lines, goal dimensions, etc”. Then, they protested the points because the field was not in condition.

The Junín-Boca case and the warning of the magazine La Vida Moderna in 1910.

The Second League Commission discussed the issue and there were three positions. As there was no majority opinion, the protest was dismissed. But the journalist from Modern Life wrote: “The Boca Juniors Club has to learn a lesson that many have already learned and that is that by playing more and protesting less the club will get even more honors than those they have acquired in the past.”

A bad inclusion due to bad information caused the second split of Argentine football, the one of 1919 that lasted until 1926. A first event lit the fuse. At the end of 1918, Ferro and Columbian (later Almagro) defined the second descent. A protest at the poor inclusion of a Columbian player in various games led to the 11-point discount. Right to Second. But there was an appeal, a favorable resolution (the people of Almagro, with ties to radicalism, had more weight in the Association) and Ferro paid.

A delegate from Purslane He said in the assembly that his team was harmed, the Association asked the club to expel the leader; He did not do so and, furthermore, he withdrew from the governing body. The following year, Del Plata and Vélez disputed promotion to First. Juan Fontana, from Vélez, had been sent off in a match. But the referee’s report wrongly listed his brother Miguel, who was authorized to play by an official of the League.

After playing several games, someone warned Velez’s rival clubs of this situation, who protested points. There was unrest among the clubs, who accused Del Plata of being behind the maneuver and, in addition, of having influence on the Association Committee. After an investigation and the possibility of a ruling in favor of Vélez, the official delegates did not provide a quorum for the Assembly. The crisis had started and some time later, 14 teams left the Argentine Football Association and founded the Football Amateurs Association.

In professional football, the Disciplinary Court has many cases of sanctions, in the First Division (for this note, known cases of international matches were not taken into account), which modified a result, generally due to acts of violence, cases of positive doping . But very few due to poor inclusion of a player.

The first two cases of which there are records happened in 1976. And the first was also in a classic. On the first date of the Metro, Ferro and Vélez equaled 2 to 2 in Caballito. Later, Ferro protested the poor inclusion of Mario Finarolli, who had been expelled in 1975 from Atlético Tucumán, the Court gave him 15 suspension dates and he still had 5 dates to go. The Court gave it to Ferro for 2 to 0.

In 1976, Ferro protested the poor inclusion of Mario Finarolli de Vélez. Here the ruling of the Court.

The following date, Estudiantes beat Atlanta 1-0 at Villa Crespo with a goal from Rubén Galletti from a free kick. Miguel Angel Russo, the current Boca coach, who was suspended, played. The midfielder had been expelled against River by the Copa Libertadores and the Court sanctioned him with two dates. He played for the local tournament, Atlanta protested, Estudiantes argued that it was another competition but the ruling of the punitive body applied Article 107 of the Regulations that says “per player disabled for any reason.” And they won the game to Atlanta.

Miguel Russo, current Boca coach, when he was in Estudiantes (1976) played disabled.

In the 1978 Nacional, San Martín de Tucumán lost two games, to Quilmes and San Martín de Mendoza, due to the poor inclusion of Rodolfo Domínguez. He had tied the two games 0-0 and the failure was 1-0 for the rivals. As a curiosity, in that tournament the team from Tucumán had matched 11 consecutive games.

The last case was five years ago and is very similar to Tanco’s. On April 13, 2005, Arsenal thrashed Newell’s 3-0 in Sarandí, but then the Rosario team had protested the poor inclusion of the youth Leandro Godoy, who had been expelled in Reserve the previous date. First, the Court gave the points to La Lepra, then, before the appeal of Ass, he turned everything back, in a divided ruling (6 to 3).

The argument of the Court of Appeals that reversed the ruling and that perhaps can be used by one of the parties in the current conflict, established that “the accusing club (Newell’s) knows and knows from before the initial minute of starting to play the game , from the content of the form and from the bulletin published on April 10, that the player in locker No. 8 of the accused team (Arsenal) … does not commit any malicious act and … it is clear that there is no artifice, cunning or machination since the other (Newell’s) has a prior knowledge of the disqualification of the player “.

From those protests to the rhythm of the typewriters, between fanned out and administrative errors, power bids and political thread, the Tanco case is added in times when everything is registered in a system that still seeks perfection and the final decision is They will have the members of the Disciplinary Court of the AFA. They also play their own game.