

Monaco (AFP)

The first-level clubs, for the UEFA Champions League football draw scheduled for Thursday in Monaco, want to avoid falling into one group with Spanish Real Madrid, who is in the second level.

The royal club, the record holder for the number of titles in the prestigious continental competition “14 titles”, will be the strongest club that the “old continent” teams wish to avoid on its way to Wembley Stadium, the scene of the final match.

The first level includes Manchester City, the champion of the last edition, when he won his first title in the history of the competition, the Spanish Sevilla, the European League champion “Europa League”, along with Barcelona, ​​the “La Liga” champion, Napoli, the “Calcio” champion, Bayern Munich, the “Bundesliga” champion. Paris Saint-Germain, champion of France, Benfica, champion of Portugal and Feyenoord, champion of the Netherlands.

Although the Royal Club lost the services of its former French captain and international scorer Karim Benzema, who moved to the Saudi Jeddah Federation, and his Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his Brazilian defense pole, Eder Militao, due to injury, he is one of the most prominent candidates to regain the continental title.

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s men are counting on the promising English international newcomer Judd Bellingham, 20, who has scored four goals in three league matches, since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Italian Inter Milan, the runner-up of the last edition, will not be excluded from the list of unwanted clubs to face in the group stage, because it is located in the second level, along with Real Madrid, its compatriot Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal of England, Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Porto of Portugal.

Manchester City, which won the Continental Super Cup at the expense of Seville on penalties, aspires to confirm its continental supremacy by retaining the title, and this was evident by strengthening its ranks with Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, compatriot midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.

It is possible that the champion of England and Europe will meet his runner-up, Inter Milan, in one group, after defeating him 1-0 in the final match last June in Istanbul.

Inter strengthened its ranks with French international striker Marcus Thuram, pending the inclusion of the latter’s citizen, international defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, while Chilean international striker Alexis Sanchez returned to his ranks, after a season he spent in Marseille, France.

The same thing could happen to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, who signed several times in one group in the continental competition, and it would be a new reference to the two clubs’ series about the Parisian star Kylian Mbappe, who has been regularly linked to Real Madrid in recent years.

The French striker, who was absent from the stadiums at the beginning of the summer, before returning to the ranks of the capital club, due to his decision not to activate the clause to extend his contract until 2025, is once again living his best days in Saint-Germain after his brace last weekend in the league against Lens 3-1. , the second representative of France in the competition, who is in the fourth level.

Saint-Germain, the runner-up of the 2020 edition, lost when he lost to Bayern Munich, his Argentine star Lionel Messi, who transferred to Inter Miami, and the Brazilian Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, but he hopes to shine with his new arrivals, his compatriot Osman Dembele, who comes from Barcelona, ​​​​and the Spaniard Marco Asensio, the former star. to rivals Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich strengthened its ranks with English striker Harry Kane, for 100 million euros, as the England national team’s top scorer “58 goals” hopes to finally win a title after years of drought with his former team, Tottenham.

Like Mbappe in France, Kane appears at his best in Germany, scoring three goals in two matches, and the Bavarian club can fall into one group with Inter Milan, like last year.

For his part, Napoli, led by his French coach Rudi Garcia, is counting on the brilliance of his Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen, who scored three goals in two matches as well.

Seville, who won the European League title for the seventh time at the end of May, hopes to regain its brilliance in the Champions League after a disastrous start to the season, and the Andalusian team lost its first three matches in the Spanish League and occupies last place.

The group stage witnesses the presence of significant teams, led by AC Milan, the winner of the competition seven times, and his compatriot Lazio and Newcastle, England, returning to the competition for the first time since the 2002-2003 season and the years of its star, Alan Shearer.

During the draw, the European Union announces, at its annual ceremony, the identity of the player who won the Best Player Award in Europe during the last season, and Messi competes for the award with young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and international Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City players, and Spanish Josep Guardiola appears. The Manchester City coach is an extraordinary candidate to win the award for the best coach in Europe, and Guardiola is competing for the award with Italian coaches Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan, and Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, Italy, after they reached the final list of those competing for the award.

