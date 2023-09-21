The old Clesa factory, designed by Alejandro de la Sota in 1958, will be declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in the monument category. The Community of Madrid will begin the procedures to grant maximum heritage protection to this masterpiece of industrial rationalism, as requested by the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM), the Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando and experts in the modern legacy Spanish like William Curtis and Kenneth Frampton. This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Mariano de Paco, during the control session to the regional Government, after a question from the socialist Mar Espinar.

The factory was going to be rehabilitated by the Dutch firm Kandans Science with the aim of installing laboratories, offices and a small cultural center that barely represented 12% of the space. The project was promoted by the Madrid City Council, which has transferred the plot to said company for 75 years after an international urban planning competition, but the BIC declaration calls into question the future of said operation. The highest heritage recognition brings with it a new obligation: the permitted uses must be compatible with the enhancement and heritage enjoyment of the property, as can be seen from other recent cases, although there is no general regulation. The regional government has not yet clarified whether this move will affect Kadans’ plans.

De Paco explained that the General Directorate of Assets issued a first report unfavorable to the BIC declaration in October 2022. Carried out after a visit by regional officials, the study indicated that the property had lost its industrial values, since neither the original machinery nor the milk treatment tanks were preserved. Other elements of great value had also disappeared, such as carpentry, stairs and railings. Given the refusal to increase the protection of the building, the Liebre por Gato association, which brings together various neighborhood entities and for the defense of heritage, then presented the appeal that has given rise to a second technical expert opinion. This time yes, he recommends maximum protection in his conclusions.

