The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz has started the works for the recovery of the wineries of the Casa-Museo de los Caballos del Vino, an action that comes to complete the comprehensive rehabilitation of this emblematic property located in the heart of the historic center .

The works, with a budget of close to 50,000 euros, are being carried out in the three rooms that make up the cellar on the basement floor, where some twenty jars are located, most of them half-buried in the ground. The performance will be accompanied by explanatory panels and a screen where the process that was traditionally followed for the fermentation and conservation of wine will be projected. The wine circulation circuits will also be recreated.

The recovery of the wineries of the Casa Museo de los Caballos del Vino is one of the actions included in the ‘Road to Caravaca de la Cruz 2024’ project, made up of twenty actions related to the conservation of heritage, the beautification of the town history, visitor services and the creation of new green spaces.

“Continuing to work for the conservation of the heritage and for the dissemination of this celebration that is so ours is the best way to celebrate this second anniversary of the declaration by UNESCO of the Wine Horses as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”, as highlighted by the mayor, José Francisco García, during the visit to the works.

The councilor stated that “the recovery of the winery allows us to complete the museum tour, since it connects perfectly with the history of the celebration, whose origin and meaning is closely linked to the ritual of the Blessing of Wine by the Vera Cruz”.

House-Museum of the Wine Horses

The Casa Museo de los Caballos del Vino shows the history and development of the unique celebration through an outstanding collection of pieces used to harness horses from the beginning of the 20th century to the present. The tour is complemented by an audiovisual room, where the most significant moments of this festive, anthropological and cultural manifestation are projected. The museum is divided into several spaces: Lobby, Wine Horses room, temporary exhibition room and tradition room.

Recently, the third floor was also put into use for silk and gold embroidery workshops, financed by the Employment and Training Service of the Region of Murcia and taught by the Antonio López Ruiz ‘Ñin’ Association. To this end, last year the conditioning works of this third floor were undertaken, also providing them with the necessary furniture for training. A performance that had 100,000 euros from the European aid ‘Leader’ and 35,000 euros from the municipal budget.