“The most strategic infrastructures for the competitiveness of the Catalan economy and, therefore, of the Spanish economy, advance at a very slow pace and, in some cases, the works have stopped.” The employers’ association Foment del Treball, never suspected of pro-sovereignty theses, raised its voice again last June to denounce an endemic problem in Catalonia: the lack of investment in public works, especially by the State. It is not trivial that in the latest exercise of political pragmatism that ERC has carried out, already at the end of this electoral campaign, two of the three conditions set by the Republicans to reinvest Pedro Sánchez as president are directly related: reducing the denounced fiscal deficit suffered by Catalonia and the complete transfer of Rodalies, the main source of incidents of public transport in the community. They are the main Catalan folders, without taking into account that of the political conflict ―keeping the dialogue table alive is the third requirement of ERC―, with which the government that comes out of the elections this Sunday will have to deal with and they are not very different from those that Sánchez already found himself in 2019 after his election.

In full campaign, the Government, through the Ministry of Transport, has tendered various projects that show the intention of amendment. One is the informative study to unfold the Rodalies track between La Garriga and Centelles, relevant because it means ensuring the start of the preparatory work for the double track on the R3 line that connects Barcelona with Vic and Puigcerdà, one of the most unsuccessful lines in Catalonia, although there are none that do not suffer constant technical incidents.

Despite the fact that the budget execution in Catalonia has remained well below the budget during this mandate, the Government has opened the processes of project execution in many works of the railway network that were expected in recent years. From the remodeling of the Plaça Catalunya station, to that of Sants, and even the vast operation of l’Hospitalet de Llobregat, which will serve to decongest the current Barcelona network and at the same time put an end to the division in the municipality caused by the tracks. Finishing the La Sagrera station is another pending milestone. The big question is that the new Executive in progress does not delay the works and, once they are ready, assigns them to the budget and orders the start of some works that can last at least until the end of this decade.

Just in case, the Government is pressing to close a complete transfer of the Rodalies network and overcome the current situation, in which it barely controls the control of the schedules. This would mean that the Generalitat would assume the infrastructure and control of the tracks, as is the case with FGC, but it wants to make sure that the State does not transfer debt to it beforehand and insures the pending investments so as not to find itself in the situation to which the rail network has been subjected.

Another project that is almost in the preparation phase is to build an additional lane on the Ronda Litoral, between Can Tunis and El Morrot. The action must reduce the pressure on a road that suffers constant periods of slow circulation per day and expedite the entry and exit of trucks from the port of Barcelona.

The Government will also have to negotiate with La Moncloa the extension of the Fourth Belt or B-40, which now ends in Terrassa, but which a few weeks ago the different administrations involved – municipal, regional and state – managed to unravel to make it reach neighboring Sabadell. According to the protocol signed this July, in a few months the Generalitat and the State should sign an agreement and start the procedures for its construction. But a change of government can shake the current agreement -according to sources of the negotiation-, in which the State, owner of the road, gives the Generalitat the wording of the project and the definition of the layout, a concession that remains to be seen if the PP respects.

Although none of these aforementioned projects has attracted the attention of the business community, and the opposition of a part of the population, such as the possible expansion of the El Prat airport so that it can operate with greater agility the takeoffs and landings of planes that fly transoceanic routes. The Generalitat and the State had to create a technical commission – and they have not done so – to debate whether this expansion and the investment of 1,700 million promised by the owner of the facility, Aena, were necessary, but the controversy surrounding the project has left it aside during the electoral journey that began with the municipal elections in May.

financing model

The other, more complex issue is the financing model. Neither Mariano Rajoy nor Sánchez have dared to open the box of thunder, despite the fact that the current system is out of date. And no pro-independence government has wanted to lead any negotiation, considering the wear and tear it entails and that, due to sovereignist convictions, it would be betraying the discourse demanding the State itself.

In any case, Aragonès has indicated to Sánchez that, if he wants his support, he will have to commit to reducing the fiscal deficit suffered by Catalonia ―between 14,000 and 20,000 million euros, according to the latest calculation of the Generalitat―, which means more direct resources for the Generalitat or increase the investment item in Catalonia or transfers for some powers, such as health.

The Barcelona chapter

The then Minister of Culture, Jorge Semprún, announced in 1989 the will of the central government to build a large library in Barcelona. Until this 2023, the building where the cultural infrastructure will be built next to the Francia station has not been demolished. An investment of 55 million is expected, but it will not be inaugurated, at least, until 2027. The successive parts of the project must be approved by the new Government.

The Barcelona Police Headquarters building is another of the facilities that either continues its function related to security or is transformed into a library or memorial on the torture carried out in the facilities during the Franco regime. What happens in this police station depends a lot on the government pacts that are reached or the support for depending on which candidacies.

If the Government fears the arrival of a PP-Vox Government in any area, it is in education and, especially, in language. It is expected that one of the first actions of a possible new Conservative Executive is the elaboration of a new educational organic law that increases the presence of Spanish in Catalan classrooms. The current one, Lomloe, and due to the intervention of ERC, does not establish percentages and allows the weight of each co-official language to be modulated, according to the reality of each center, provided that full mastery of both is achieved at the end of ESO, a line that has been followed by subsequent Catalan regulations.

