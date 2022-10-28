Much is presumed that Mocorito It is a magnificent tourist destination, a point that society confirms when visiting this municipality every Plaza Friday, or when there is a special event, despite this little importance has been given to the fact that most of the buildingsboth houses and businesses in the area, have already completed their period of life, an issue that must be addressed promptly, because this represents a great risk for people who enter these sites.

We recommend you read:

Very little has been seen that in the municipality Necessary measures are taken to avoid accidents due to collapse, which should be noted, recently a pharmacy in the Historic Center suffered the collapse of a ceiling beam. The Civil Protection coordinator, Valentín Alapizco, said that just like this place, there are a large number of houses that run the crash risk, a sign of how necessary it is to rebuild old buildings, where it is also important to retain their old appearance when rehabilitated.