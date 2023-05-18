Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:33



| Updated 08:43h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The moment has come. Today the point of the mobility plan that has unleashed the greatest neighborhood controversy and that has become almost a symbol of the cause of supporters and detractors of the municipal proposal will materialize: the closure of the Bridge of Dangers. The Consistory announced this week that the historic infrastructure would dawn today with a total restriction on traffic. Although public transport, bicycles and scooters will resume transit through the BIC when the work is finished, private vehicles will not.



Image of the traffic on the Gran Vía in Murcia this Thursday.



JRSG





The new access by car to the Carmen neighborhood, to the detriment of what has been considered until now as the natural one, will be established through the Miguel Caballero footbridge, which will permanently modify its direction. Once everything is ready for the change of direction of both roads, the Bridge of Dangers will be cut. The exit by car from the traditional district must be made, from now on, by Rollo and the A-30 motorway, Ronda Sur, or by Calle Princesa, arriving at the Hospital Bridge.

The works will also imply temporary changes to the route and stops of the different bus lines that cross the bridge. Thus, access to Carmen will be through the Miguel Caballero footbridge and the exit through the Reina Sofía. The Alameda de Colón and Plaza Camachos stops are eliminated and others will be opened on Calle Proclamación, Princesa and Teniente Flomesta.