The role that the Linarejos and El Collao parties did on our televisions on the 5th, but even better, yesterday’s in La Juventud, the modest field of Mancha Real.. The script is the same, a centennial club full of glory that visits a place in deep Spain where such a thing is an exceptional event. Blockbuster and the illusion, sometimes fulfilled, of giving the bell of the year. And even if it doesn’t happen, the memory of that day remains forever, those hours when the city vibrated with a singular illusion. The script is the same, he said, but each movie is different. The one of last night had like protagonist to the small one of the Williams with his two goals.

The Cup suits Athletic well, it is their competition. And although not long ago he was surprised on one of these nights (in Formentera, remember?), Last night he went out as it should be.: to run as much as the Mancha Real. With equal enthusiasm, the best eleven tend to beat those in front, even if it is on an unusual terrain for the former and yes for the latter. Athletic fulfilled, won and pleased one of the representative teams of a province, Jaén, in which in classical times it had a multitude of supporters (there was no town without an Athletic club) and where it still has many. Athletic and the Cup passed through Mancha Real.

Atlético Baleares, from Primera RFEF, successive executioner of Getafe and Celta, has survived from these filter qualifying rounds., which are not the only ‘first’ fallen: also Alavés, Levante, Granada, Osasuna and Villarreal. This morning there will be a draw, matching Atlético Baleares and the surviving ‘second’ with ‘first’ and the remaining ‘first’ with each other. Back to a game, in the field of the lowest category or in which the draw dictates if they are of the same category. So until the semifinals. A success for Rubiales, the same as the Super Cup, which is yet to come. What a pity that he and Thebes, good alone, do not cooperate!