The South China Sea has become one of the hottest spots on the planet, as it is the place where Beijing is fighting over sovereignty with half a dozen Southeast Asian countries. The Philippines is the one that has been the subject of the most recent battles, with clashes between its coast guard and the Chinese coast guard becoming more and more frequent. Injuries have occurred in some of them, and two ships were even damaged in a brutal clash on June 17.

The United States has intervened to demand that China cease its harassment, and some see the Communist Party as testing Washington’s patience to find out where its red lines lie. “The viability of the international order in the South China Sea is at stake,” Foreign Policy says.

At the centre of this growing tension is an old American warship. It is the USS Harnett County, which became the BRP Sierra Madre when it entered service with the Philippine Navy in 1976, and which has been stranded for a quarter of a century on a reef whose sovereignty is claimed by Beijing and Manila. Inside its grimy interior, a military detachment flies the flag of the former Spanish colony. But that may not be for long.

The USS Harnett County in her heyday.





That is why today we are going to take a closer look at the history of this peculiar ship.

These are the three topics we will address.

The filthy American ship that pits China and the Philippines against each other.

A bullet returns the US presidency to Trump.

The most opulent wedding, in the country with the most poor people.

The warmest waters The filthy American ship that pits China and the Philippines against each other

Exactly 25 years ago, the Philippines decided to run an old tank landing ship aground on a paradise reef in the South China Sea. The BRP Sierra Madre, built in the United States in 1944, was left moored on the Ayungin Sandbank, part of the Spratly Islands, located within the 200 nautical miles that delimit the country’s exclusive economic zone. And the Filipinos made sure that it could never be refloated by its own means, because the ship was to be converted into a military outpost for the Navy. And so it remains.

The Sierra Madre is a rusty skeleton of particular relevance to Manila, because it is the only point on its territory that stands up to China in waters that the two countries dispute. And, of late, it has become an increasingly confrontational element, as Chinese coast guard vessels have sought to prevent their Philippine counterparts from bringing supplies to the men living inside it.

Flag raising ceremony aboard the rickety ship.



Reuters





The attacks on these supply ships have been gaining in intensity. Most of them are carried out with water cannons, but there have also been attempts to board them with other weapons. Although the blood has not yet reached the sea, the Philippines denounces that China’s aggression violates international law and that Beijing even tried to prevent a medical evacuation operation from the Sierra Madre on the 7th. These are frictions that go beyond the diplomatic and have put an end to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s attempt to get closer to the Asian giant.

For its part, China is looking for strange excuses to attack the Sierra Madre. The latest, last week, is that it pollutes the environment. “It has seriously damaged the diversity, stability and sustainability of the coral reef on which it is stranded,” they have officially said. Without blushing, because China is the power that is creating artificial islands in the region, with airfields and everything, to strengthen its claims of sovereignty and prepare for a possible war.

China says Sierra Madre is polluting. Its artificial islands are not.



Reuters





Communist leaders always insist that their country has no imperialist ambitions, that they are not trying to invade or impose their model anywhere beyond their borders. However, they claim waters that are more than a thousand kilometres from the nearest Chinese coast. It is a geopolitical game that also hides an interest in exploiting rich fishing grounds and possible hydrocarbon reserves. How long the Sierra Madre will last in its current location is a mystery that will have to be paid attention to.

assassination attempt A bullet returns the US presidency to Trump

Donald Trump is closer than ever to returning to the White House. It is always risky to put this kind of prediction in writing, and even more so if – as is my case – you have failed miserably on other occasions. Including Trump’s first victory. But the graze of a bullet in the ear has given him the boost he needed to consolidate the advantage that Joe Biden’s disastrous image already gave him during the debate that pitted both candidates against each other.

Because if there’s one thing that a significant segment of the American population likes, it’s strength and courage. And Trump has shown this during his assassination attempt. Especially when compared to the obvious weakness of his rival. Surrounded by members of the Secret Service, Trump was concerned about two things: picking up his shoes and leaving an iconic image with his fist raised. He achieved both. And he seasoned it with a shout: ‘Fight!’

Trump with a scratch on his ear.



AFP





I have no doubt that many in the Democratic ranks are silently lamenting the assassin’s poor aim, but the political reaction has been a unanimous call for calm. As necessary as it is illusory. There are just over three months left until the elections and with Trump, a squabble is assured. Social polarization has been a fact since he ran for his first term, and the attempt to end his life will convince many undecided people to give him their support. Now, yes, yes.

It is not surprising that conspiracy theories and false flags abound, because the world has settled into distrust. In any case, it is clear that the Democrats no longer have room to maneuver. Even in a hypothetical scenario in which Biden decided to step aside, there is no figure who could do it better. There is talk of Vice President Kamala Harris, but analysts agree that the country is not ready to give the helm to a black woman. There are also some charismatic governors, but there is no time to create a project capable of confronting Trump. Not even one that is solid enough to attract the vote of fear and hatred of the former president.

So it will be difficult for Trump not to lead the United States again, with unforeseeable consequences for the whole world. And this time, yes: I hope I am wrong again and an unexpected plot twist – which is not out of the question in the midst of this madness – turns the tables.

An Ambani gets married The most opulent wedding in the country with the most poor people

There is nothing better than watching Mira Nair’s delightful film ‘Monsoon Wedding’ to understand the enormous value that weddings still have in India. But not all of them invite celebrities of the stature of Kim Kardashian, Tony Blair or Bill Gates, nor receive the attention of the BBC or the New York Times. Last Friday, the union between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant did, and it became the wedding of the century in the country with the most people living below the extreme poverty line: some 34 million.

Vogue has had the exclusive on the wedding.



Vogue





Two of the richest sons of the bride have tied the knot: one of the heirs to the business empire built by Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in the country, and the daughter of the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare, Viren Merchant. And, of course, they have done so in style, in a ceremony that can only be described as opulence pornography: different sources estimate that the events prior to the ceremony – with concerts by Rihanna and Katy Perry – and the wedding itself cost more than 600 million dollars. This is equivalent to the annual income of 250,000 Indians.

Few events are more evident in the growing social inequality in the world. And, unlike in the most developed countries, where excessive ostentation is increasingly frowned upon, in developing countries a handful of lucky people whose only merit has been to be born into a successful family have no problem rubbing their fortune in the faces of the rest, who are stunned by the spectacle. Because the objective is not to put an end to this unjust system but to rise within it. Castes persist, even if they are now called by surnames.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve given you a good idea of ​​what’s going on out there. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.