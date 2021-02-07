Martin Schulz often tells the story and still sees it as a big mistake. When he was no longer allowed to be himself, when the 2017 candidate allowed himself to be urged from all sides to focus less on his core competence Europe.

Olaf Scholz is also strongest when he is Olaf Scholz. Even in Hamburg’s days, he set the pegs in key areas of the future, such as the expansion of social housing and a greener industrial policy.

At the board meeting on this Sunday and Monday, it was now a matter of hammering the pegs for the very uncertain election year – which can bring anything for the SPD from the Chancellery to a historic crash.

The pressure to get out of the 15 percent survey low, to make a name for yourself, has recently become clear. It has not yet found a positive impact.

The sharply formulated list of questions to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), what went wrong when ordering the vaccine, was not the idea of ​​the finance minister, vice chancellor and candidate for chancellor, but that of several SPD prime ministers. The fact that he then said in the Corona cabinet that everything “sucks” with the vaccination process was a tone that did not suit the Hanseatic people.

The latest ARD Germany trend made him relegated of the month, 46 percent approval of his work, a whopping nine points less than in the previous month.

The election campaign should be tailored entirely to him, the experienced crisis manager, everyone emphasizes the harmony after the previous crisis years.

The candidacy for chancellor will only work if Scholz does not get into roles that do not suit him, is clearly emphasized internally.

The great burden is the internal contradictions. She did not want Scholz as party chairman, but as a candidate for chancellor. And a links course doesn’t suit him either.

Another open question is whether the calculation made by many SPD politicians that Scholz can score against the Union’s candidate for chancellor, CDU leader Armin Laschet, who is expected by the SPD, is a further open question.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

How the SPD wants to score in the election year

“The corona pandemic has shown us how prone to failure our systems are and how severely the substance is attacked in some areas,” is emphasized in the guiding principles for the government program that were presented for the exam on Sunday. “Suddenly we are all dependent on digital forms of organization, communication and cooperation and we have to determine how much we are only consumers or even goods in these markets.” So far, Scholz has bit his teeth at the promised minimum taxation on OECD -Perform the level of the increasingly powerful corporations. The pressure is growing in the SPD for a digital tax.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Scholz wants to make his “future missions a central and politically bundled task of a new SPD-led federal government”. This includes climate neutrality by 2050, faster digitization, a hydrogen offensive and annual investments of 50 billion euros. And after Gerhard Schröder’s Hartz reforms have softened, the SPD is now trying to contain the imbalances in globalization, also triggered by a deregulation policy in red-green times.

Looking for financing options for the SPD plans Photo: dpa

A lot is about an “Agenda 2030”: reorganizing mobility in such a way that it is easily accessible, affordable, environmentally friendly, fast and safe for everyone. And by 2030, health care should be freed from profit constraints. The economy should again serve the people more.

The guidelines for the election manifesto emphasize: “A task of the century is piling up ahead of us: We have to revolutionize our production ecologically, renegotiate the rules of globalization as well as those of the digital world and create secure and well-paid jobs.” The focus of the election campaign should also include topics such as respect and appreciation. “The cashier in the supermarket, the bus driver, the carer, the cleaner, the educator – they kept our everyday life going. Despite the constant risk of being infected. ”It is not just about applause for them,“ but about secure jobs, good wages and good working conditions ”. But the whole financing questions for all these projects after the pandemic are still open, as is well known, the SPD wants to ask wealthy people to pay more – and is critical of the debt brake in these times of low interest rates.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

The vanished trust

The decisive factor will be whether the citizens trust the Federal SPD more again – measured by what they have achieved in the grand coalition, many comrades despair of the poll. In the Willy Brandt House, almost everyone read the analysis of the 2017 Schulz election campaign entitled “Learning from mistakes”. And so the SPD is actually starting the election campaign year in a well-sorted manner with its board meeting, most of the program is different than it used to be, and major conflicts are not to be expected. And the candidate’s freestyle was not a fall birth, there are no parallel planets, because the candidate’s team, because the machine of the “WBH”.

But the federal election is also decided on people and a clear profile. “Olaf will also have to risk a conflict with Saskia (Esken),” warns a leading Social Democrat, a too strong left-wing course and entanglement in identity politics could endanger Scholz’s credibility.

Some also miss honest debates as to whether the links course is really expedient in view of the surveys, whether less Twitter and academic politics and more real life would not be more appropriate. Especially in the industrial workforce, the SPD is losing approval as it chases after green positions.

Social democrats like the author Nils Heisterhagen also refer to the example of the one with a more restrictive one Asylum and migration policy more successful comrades in Denmark.

Scholz had to contort himself again and again recently. In the coalition dispute over the blockade of a decision on armed combat drones obtained by the party leadership, he found no clear words.

The former defense commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels says that in terms of security policy, the SPD is about to endanger its ability to govern. “Willy Brandt, Helmut Schmidt and Gerhard Schröder as Federal Chancellor and the five SPD defense ministers to date have known that you can only govern if the Germans trust the SPD to provide security.”

In terms of economic literacy, too, things are looking bad for the SPD in the federal government, while Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate and Manuela Schwesig in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania score with pragmatic, citizen-oriented political approaches.

Will there be a traffic light signal in March?

While the top, especially Vice Kevin Kühnert, are flirting with a left alliance with the Greens and the Left Party, Scholz actually stands for this – and for a traffic light coalition. Ultimately, it all depends on whether the SPD manages to overtake the Greens again; Many comrades see the approach to their positions critically – in the end, the original is usually chosen. The first hopeful intermediate stage could be election day on March 14th for Scholz: There could be traffic light alliances in Baden-Württemberg (under the leadership of the Greens) as well as in Rhineland-Palatinate (under the leadership of the SPD). It would be a signal in Scholz’s sense.