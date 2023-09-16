Home page World

O’zapft is: Oktoberfest is starting again. The mayor of Munich opens the festival by tapping the first barrel of Wiesn beer.

Munich – Every year the Oktoberfest attracts not only Munich residents, but guests from all over the world to the Theresienwiese. There, rides, festival tents and of course the good Oktoberfest beer await visitors from near and far. And today it’s that time again. As soon as it says “O’zapft is!” at 12 p.m., the folk festival is open. A special feature this year is that the festival lasts longer than usual.

Oktoberfest: Traditional tapping on Saturday at 12 p.m

It is already the 188th Munich Oktoberfest on the Theresienwiese, which begins today. As is tradition, the incumbent mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, taps the first barrel of Wiesn beer and declares the event open. The spectacle begins at 12 p.m. sharp in the Schottenhamel festival hall, according to the official Oktoberfest website. The first measure will be presented to the incumbent Bavarian Prime Minister – so Markus Söder (CSU) will of course be there.

Celebrity guests shouldn’t be missing either: Loud BR is supposed to be a pop star Florian Silbereisen celebrate again at his regular table in the festival tent for the first time since the corona pandemic.

O’zapft is: tapping a keg is an Oktoberfest tradition

Tapping has been an integral part of the Oktoberfest tradition since 1950. The goal is to set the tap with as few hits as possible with a hammer. The incumbent mayor Reiter shares the place of record holders with Christian Ude, the former mayor of Munich. Both managed a perfect tap-off with two strokes.

Last year, after a three-year Corona break, Reiter needed three strokes – and traditionally shouted “O’zapft is! To a peaceful Oktoberfest!” into the microphone. Twelve cannon shots then signal to the other festival tents that beer can now flow into the beer mugs. The Oktoberfest has now opened.

Tapping: Opening will be broadcast on television and on the Internet

If you’re late and can’t get a seat, you can also watch the Oktoberfest spectacle live on television or online. From 11:00 a.m. on BR television and from 11:15 a.m. on Erste. BAYERN 1 and BR24 Radio also broadcast the tapping. On the official one Oktoberfest website the Oktoberfest tapping will also be broadcast live.

Oktoberfest: Munich city council extends folk festival

The world’s largest folk festival actually lasts until the first Sunday in October. The Munich city council has decided to extend this year – until German Unity Day on Tuesday, October 3rd. Visitors can look forward to an 18-day Oktoberfest. (hk)