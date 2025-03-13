Oil prices have fallen with great intensity in recent weeks and even months. After exceeding $ 82 per barrel to measured January, the price of crude oil has started a downward trip that has led to the price to drill 70 dollars per barrel for some moments of this and last week. The International Energy Agency (AIE) Explain in your March report That this is mainly due to two reasons: one is that two countries that nobody had much more oil than expected. The other is that the markets have been infected with a bearish feeling as a result of global uncertainty and the volatility of financial markets. However, the IEA believes that the supply will continue to dominate the demand this year and that about 600,000 barrels of oil will be left over every day (this is the base scenario, but there are worse scenarios), which will allow inventory levels to be rebuilt and will press to the downward oil prices.

The oil drop has dominated in recent weeks and has become one of the economic news of February and March in the midst of so many tariffs. The decrease in ‘black gold’ is the product of the uncertainty indicated above, but also by the increase in the supply of two specific countries. The prices have been depressed before an unexpected supply wave from Kazakhstan (pumping more than 2 million barrels every day) and Venezuela (with a production of almost 1 million barrels per day), according to the latest report by the International Energy Agency. Kazaja production reached historical maximums due to the expansion of the huge tenGiz site (the site is only producing almost 900,000 barrels per day), while Venezuela and Iran increased their production in anticipation of possible stricter sanctions.

This unexpected increase in supply has coincided with an uncertain macroeconomic panorama, which has intensified the downward pressure on oil prices. According to the IE, Brent has fallen around $ 11 per barrel in the last eight weeksstanding close to 70 dollars, its lowest level in three years. “Oil prices descended about $ 7 per barrel in February and early March due to the growing concern for the global demand and relaxation of OPEC+ production cuts from April,” the agency said in its report.

“The risks to market prospects remain high and uncertainties abound. Our current forecasts suggest that The world oil supply could exceed demand in about 600,000 barrels per day (KB/D) This year. If the OPEC+ extends the dismantlation of the production cuts beyond April without stopping the offer of the members that currently produce excess compared to their objectives, another 400 kb/d could be added to the market (which would mean that one million barrels per day would be left over). Likewise, the scope and magnitude of tariffs remain uncertain, and with the current commercial negotiations, it is still premature to evaluate its impact on market prospects, “they add from the IEA.

With the relaxation of the OPEC+ cuts and the increase in production in America (led by the US, Canada, Brazil and Guyana), the IEA anticipates a market with a more than sufficient offer in 2025. “The supply of countries outside the OPEC+ will increase by 1.5 million B/D next year, led by America,” the report details.

Despite uncertainties, the fall in the price of oil has benefited the profitability of refineries, which saw a recovery on their margins in February. However, the evolution of the demand and decisions of the OPEC+ in the coming months will be key to defining the balance of the market and the course of crude oil prices.

Doubts in demand

Regarding the most technical and short -term data, the IEA notes that world production of crude oil increased by 240,000 barrels per day (B/D) in February, reaching 103.3 million B/D, with the thrust of the OPEC+countries, especially Kazakhstan. The IEA points out that “the global oil supply is already increasing and could exceed demand in about 600,000 b/d this year”. In addition, as noted above, if the OPEC continues with its roadmap this can be even worse, so some experts are already beginning to talk about new cartel cuts when they have barely begun to get rid of the previous ones.

As for the demand, the agency provides for a growth of 1 million B/D in 2025, to reach 103.9 million b/d. However, it warns that economic uncertainty is affecting the projections: “recent demand data has disappointed, and growth estimates for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first of 2025 have been reviewed down to 1.2 million barrels every day.” Asia will lead the expansion of consumption, representing almost 60% of growth.

Economic uncertainty

The report also points to the risks derived from commercial tensions between the US and other economies, which could affect the demand for oil in the coming months. “The deterioration of Macroeconomic conditions In the last month And the growing commercial tensions have cloudy the growth prospects for crude oil consumption, “warns the IEA.

In addition, the evolution of sanctions to Russia, Iran and Venezuela could alter supply flows in the coming months, adding more uncertainty to the market. The agency warns that the expiration in April of Chevron general license in Venezuela could reduce the production of the country, although for now shipments have increased.

Kazajistan’s oil flood

Returning to the most relevant theme, the AIE dedicates several whole paragraphs to the case of Kazakhstan. The global oil market has received an unexpected flood of raw from Kazakhstanwhich has reached record levels of production despite OPEC+restrictions. According to the latest report by the International Energy Agency (AIE), the country’s crude oil supply increased by 220,000 barrels per day (B/D) in February, to reach 1.8 million B/D (other sources such as Reuters speak even 2.12 million barrels per day). “Kazakhstan’s crude production jumped 220,000 b/d in monthly terms last month, since TenGizchevroil quickly increased production in the expansion of the Tengiz project,” says the IEA.

This increase occurred despite a drone attack on February 17 against a Pumping Pipeline Station Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Kropotkin, Russia. Even so, Kazakhstan exports through this duct were not affected. “KPLER’s preliminary data indicate that charges from Novorosíisk, the final destination of the CPC pipeline, increased for the second consecutive month, with shipments of CPC origin by rising 18% to exceed 1.6 million B/D, its highest level in a year,” says the IEA.

Much more oil than the quota

In February, Kazakhstan exceeded its production share established in the agreement with the OPEC+ in 310,000 b/d, which has generated tensions within the group. Initially, the Kazajo Ministry of Energy announced that the country plans to increase its production of liquids by 10% in 2025, with The expectation that you have (that huge site) produces at least 25% more than in 2024.

However, given the growing pressure of the OPEC+, the Kazakhstan government has shown a greater disposition to respect the agreed limits. “Astana has recently indicated its intention to improve compliance with its objective OPEC+ production and has agreed to present new plans to compensate for its overproduction to the group’s secretariat in mid -March, “says the IEA.