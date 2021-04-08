The night of April 7 was darker than others in the northern Ecuadorian Amazon. Suddenly, the Napo and Coca rivers were shadowed with oil and fuel. Three pipes broke producing the worst socio-environmental disaster in the last 15 years, spilling over 15,000 gallons (almost 57,000 liters) and indirectly affecting more than 120,000 people and directly 35,000, of which 27,000 are indigenous Kichwa from 105 communities distributed in two provinces.

“Comrade, we see that oil is going down the river bed, help us to report what is happening. The young people went fishing at dawn and when they return they find their whole body full of oil, we need urgent help ”. This was one of the first testimonies from Olger Gallo, president of the Kichwa community of Panduyaku, in the province of Sucumbíos, the first person I made contact with after the spill occurred.

In fact, not even the Ecuadorian State itself recognized the incident and it took several hours to make what was happening official. But we, through the community media, already knew in detail what happened from the testimonies that the community members were giving, which facilitated the dissemination of the event and its rapid positioning among the national media, through our platforms. digital.

A preventable disaster

Months ago, different human rights organizations had warned the Ecuadorian State about the threat in the area due to a sinkhole produced in the San Rafael waterfall, upper basin of the Coca River, an episode that did not receive due attention from the Government. Thus, the spill was produced by the omissions of the SOTE and OCP pipeline operators, who did not comply with the precautionary principle in the face of the accelerated regressive erosion produced from the waterfall collapse, occurred on February 2, 2020.

The process of regressive erosion had been noticed by experts, on multiple occasions, during the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric dam. “We have always been telling the Ecuadorian State that it could bring us these problems, but the Government never listens to us and now here are the consequences, now that the President tells us who is going to answer for what happened, even more so when we are experiencing this pandemic ”Warned Olger Gallo himself, who saw with frustration how this new disaster was occurring and affecting his own community.

The indigenous communities were not alerted to the spill and they went fishing and made use of the river water and now face the impacts such as skin conditions and stomach problems.

The spill affected more than 2,000 indigenous families from the Coca and Napo rivers, contaminating their source of livelihood and their cultural and spiritual life. Indigenous communities were not alerted to the spill. They went fishing and made use of the river water and now face the impacts, skin conditions, stomach problems, and girls and boys from 60 communities that have skin problems. “Oil stains are for life. We demand that the State repair the damages caused by its lack of attention. Now, those who pay for the broken dishes are the commoners. No more impunity or injustice! ”Said Carlos Jipa, community leader and president of the Federation of United Communes of the Ecuadorian Amazon FCUNAE.

He was the one who, before the event of April 7, contacted me to request that the widest possible dissemination of this disaster be given, as well as support in legal and organizational terms. Your organization had decided file a lawsuit of protection action against the Ecuadorian State to demand the due environmental remedy, as well as the reparation of the collective and nature rights violated by what has ended up being the second largest spill in Ecuador’s history.

In the commune of Sani Isla in the province of Orellana, Damary Mayerli Grefa shows the problems she has with her skin due to contact with water contaminated with crude oil from the spill last April. Ivan Castaneira / Tegantai Agency

The Kichwa communes of Orellana sue the State

Thus, on April 29, 2020, we decided to present, together with various affected people and the Kichwa communes of Orellana, a demand for protection action against the effects suffered by the communities. It included a specific request for precautionary measures to stop the damage that had already occurred in relation to rights such as access to water, food, physical and emotional health, integrity, a dignified life, a healthy environment and rights. of nature, among others.

“We are here to demand justice, because we are already tired of our rights being violated every time there are spills that affect our communes. But the State has never assumed its responsibility, and that is why today we have come to present this demand to the Government so that once and for all it assumes the consequences of its lack of action and attention to the requests of the communities ”. These were the words of the legal claim based on the account provided by Carlos Jipa, accompanied by a series of testimonies from dozens of community members who, given the seriousness of the spill, decided to break the silence and raise their voices.

“We have come to demand our rights, enough of so much impunity, gentlemen of PetroEcuador and OCP. Gentlemen of the government, hear the cry of our communities. As president of the Toyuca community, I tell you clearly that at no time has there been any environmental repair for the damage caused by the spill, much less timely attention to our families, women and children. We are in total neglect and you come here to want to manipulate us with a can of sardines, with a cover of noodles, when we have lived for millennia with the source of food that the river gives us. But now, we can’t even harvest cassava and bananas from our fields, because even the soil is contaminated with oil, ”says Verónica Grefa, a young community leader from the Kichwa community of Toyuca, one of those affected by the disaster. During the development of the hearings and the legal process initiated by the communities, the State and the companies tried to generate division among the population to clean up their image.

A triple pandemic

All these effects occurred in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. In reality, we are talking about a triple pandemic derived from the health emergency, extractivism and its aftermath, and the historical marginalization of the Amazon region by the governments of the day.

“Imagine, mate. We are in full emergency due to the new coronavirus, confined to our community, as the Government said: ‘Stay at home’. But now, with the spill, what are we going to feed on if our orchards were also contaminated, if we can’t go fishing. So, we have had to look for food in the nearby towns, risking contagion, “Olger told me on the morning of April 7, after the disaster.

The judges have in their hands the opportunity to act with justice and return their livelihoods to the victims, demanding full reparation from the State and the companies responsible.

This shows the neglect to which hundreds of families have been exposed during the most critical phase of the pandemic, between the months of April and October, but also reveals a historical symptom of marginalization that is accentuated mainly in the Amazon jungle, paradoxically the corner from Ecuador from where the wealth that sustains the country’s economy is extracted, with a process of oil exploitation of more than 40 years in the northeastern Amazon that still leaves these types of consequences, such as the one presented with the second largest spill in history in the tropical jungles of Ecuador.

The communities have been without water or safe food for many months, with their health affected by pollution, the pandemic, the dengue outbreak and the insufficient actions of those responsible: the State and companies OCP and Petroecuador. The communities affected by the April 7 spill are at imminent risk of new catastrophes that are also foreseeable, since the regressive erosion process has accelerated and it has already produced new landslides. And they do not have a sustained care plan or an early warning plan.

Mobilization

Despite all this injustice, the communities will not stop in their search for truth and justice. Although on September 1, the Ecuadorian justice rejected the request for protection action as “inadmissible”, on October 15 the Kichwa communes presented an appeal against the unjust and absurd sentence of the Judicial Council of the province of Orellana.

They accompanied the appeal with the delivery of 15,000 signatures in support of the process as amicus curiae (Presentations made by third parties unrelated to litigation, who voluntarily offer their opinion), including Ecuadorians and people from all over the world. This was carried out together with dozens of mobilizations led by the communes so that his voice is heard, not only in Orellana, but in the country and throughout the world. And they are succeeding.

Presentation of 15,000 signatures in support of the victims of the spill to request reparation from the judges of the Provincial Court of Justice of Orellana, on December 20 of last year. Iván Castanieda / Tegantai Agency

“It is urgent to press for a fair and transparent hearing where the voice of the injured is heard, justice must face the 27,000 affected Kichwa. The world is watching the cause of # SOSDerrameAmazonía. National and international celebrities such as Leonardo Di Caprio called the attention of the State and the judges so that justice is done and a hearing is called to listen to the victims ”, affirm Carlos and Verónica, together with indigenous leaders and defense lawyers. humans.

Eleven months have passed, but 120,000 people, including 27,000 indigenous people, continue to face the pandemic without water or safe food. The rivers, their crops and even their own bodies were horribly affected. Many of us join the struggle of the Amazonian Kichwas for justice and comprehensive reparation, and we ask the new Court that breaks the historical cycle of impunity.

The judges have in their hands the opportunity to act with justice and give the victims their livelihoods, demanding full reparation from the State and the companies responsible. The violation of the rights of communities and nature by unscrupulous oil companies cannot remain unpunished.

Andres Tapia is a communication leader of the Confeniae – Digital Lancers. This story is part of the series ‘Destellos del Amazonas’, produced in the Amazon by open democracy. In Ecuador, the team of CONFENIAE together with indigenous journalists from Lanceros Digitales. The series is supported by the Rainforest Jounalism Fund of the Pulitzer Center. We appreciate the testimonies and graphic material provided by members of the communities portrayed in this story, who remain isolated due to covid-19.

