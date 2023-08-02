Genoa – So scared this evening, Tuesday 1st August, in an apartment in Albaro. Two boys were having dinner when suddenly the pan with the oil caught fire. Although they promptly covered it with a lid, the flames had already affected the extractor hood.

A firefighter enters the smoke-filled kitchen

firefighters, arrived in via Pirandello with the team of the Mario Meloncelli detachment and, in support, the tanker, they promptly attacked the fire, limiting it to the kitchen. Significant smoke damage. Meanwhile, the boys had escaped. No tenants have been evacuated.