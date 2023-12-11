The American oil giants are growing at the expense of a checkbook. After the multimillion-dollar operations carried out two months ago by Exxon Mobil and shortly after by Chevron, it is now Occidental that is making the move. The company based in Houston (Texas), which has Warren Buffett as a reference shareholder through Berkshire Hathaway, announced this Monday the acquisition of CrownRock for 12 billion dollars (about 11.15 billion euros), including the assumption of the debt of the acquired company. CrownRock produces shale oil (shale oil), obtained by hydraulic fragmentation (fracking). It is another step in the consolidation of the fossil fuel sector in the United States.

The transaction complements Occidental's portfolio in the Permian Basin, with the addition of approximately 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of high-margin unconventional production, as well as approximately 1,700 undeveloped locations. The purchase increases Occidental's inventory of unconventional Permian fields below $40 by 33%.

Occidental expects the CrownRock acquisition to generate higher free cash flow, including $1 billion in the first year, assuming a price of $70 per barrel of WTI crude oil. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

The company plans to finance the operation with $9.1 billion of new debt and the issuance of some 1.7 billion new shares, plus the assumption of CrownRock's $1.2 billion in debt. as explained in a statement. The increase in cash flow, together with proceeds from a new divestiture program of between $4.5 billion and $6 billion, will allow Occidental to reduce its debt principal by at least $4.5 billion within 12 months and maintain its investment grade credit rating, according to the company.

In the run-up to the operation, Occidental's corporate plane flew on Nov. 27 from Houston, where its headquarters are located, to Omaha, Buffett's home, and remained on the ground for about three hours. It was the second time the Oxy plane had visited Omaha in November, having not done so since May, flight data cited by Bloomberg show.

CrownRock, based in Midland, Texas, is backed by the venture capital firm Lime Rock Partners and led by Tim Dunn, an influential Republican donor who has spent more than $20 million in the last decade supporting conservative politicians, according to Bloomberg data. He is set to be a major donor in the 2024 elections. At the moment, he has not made contributions to Donald Trump's campaign this year, but he did make donations in 2020.

Occidental's financial advisor is BofA Securities and an affiliate of Bank of America is providing financing for the transaction. Occidental's legal counsel is Latham & Watkins. CrownRock's financial advisors are Goldman Sachs and TPH&Co, the energy division of Perella Weinberg Partners. CrownRock's legal counsel is Vinson & Elkins.

“We believe the acquisition of CrownRock's assets adds to the strongest and most differentiated portfolio Occidental has ever had. “We find CrownRock a strategic fit, which gives us the opportunity to build scale in the Midland Basin and positions us to drive value creation for our shareholders with the immediate accumulation of free cash flow,” said the president and CEO. from Occidental, Vicki Hollub. “We are excited to combine CrownRock's high-performing team into our organization and look forward to continuing Occidental's exceptional operational and financial results for years to come,” she added.

Unlike conventional crude oil, shale oil and gas are typically found in smaller pockets and often require hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to release hydrocarbons trapped in rocks, which makes the technique somewhat controversial. The extraction process is more expensive, but with high oil prices it makes it possible to make profitable reserves that were previously considered unviable.

Occidental's agreement with CrownRock follows its purchase of the giant fracking Pioneer for $60 billion from Exxon Mobil, the largest American oil company, and Chevron's agreement to acquire its rival Hess for $53 billion. The deals come as the North American shale oil and gas sector matures and growth slows. With many of the best fields already exploited, companies, flush with liquidity thanks to the rise in oil prices after the pandemic, are buying more and more rivals in order to keep up with the pace of share buybacks and the dividends that investors demand. .

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter