Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – Fifteen days ago a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed near a town of 5,000 inhabitants in the state of Ohio, East Palestine. At that time, the population was evacuated for safety and the environmental authorities assured that the situation was under control. Now residents are complaining of dizziness and headaches, dead animals are turning up in streams and farms, and the media is already talking about “the Ohio Chernobyl.” The train, which was carrying hazardous materials and was headed from Pennsylvania to Illinois, derailed in early February, causing a large fire and warning of a possible imminent explosion. The situation has worried the local population, despite the reassuring words of the authorities and has shown how vulnerable many Americans are to similar incidents.-Writing-









