The national government appointed Alejandro Salvador Costa, who had been serving as undersecretary of Health Strategies of that portfolio, as undersecretary of Quality, Regulation and Supervision of the Secretariat for Quality in Health, within the orbit of the Ministry of Health.

The measure was adopted by decree 175, published in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

Although he has a long history, Costa gained public notoriety with the onset of the pandemic, since he was one of the officials who accompanied Vizzotti every day in the health reports provided by the Ministry of Health.

But when the VIP vaccination scandal broke out, his name became even more notorious when it was known that he went personally to the Duhalde family home for the vaccination of the former president and his wife.

“It was part of the same methodology. He received an instruction to do it. It was something punctual and exceptional,” they explained to him at the time. Clarion sources of the sanitary portfolio, who confirmed that Costa would continue in his position then, undersecretary of Sanitary Health Strategies.

As it transpired, Costa communicated with the Duhaldes to offer them home vaccination at the express request of González García, who maintains a long-standing relationship with the family: for example, Néstor Kirchner inherited it as Minister of Health of the government of the former president from Lomas de zamora.

“I did not manage anything, the one who has to give explanations is the Government,” Duhalde said at the time when asked by Clarion.

Beyond his new position, the one that has been splattered by the scandal that cost Ginés González García’s departure seems to have hit Costa internally, since it seemed a number set to second Vizzotti in the Ministry of Health as secretary of Access to the Health, a position that was finally left to Gastón Morán, who held the Presidency of the National Agency of Public Laboratories (ANLAP).

This Friday Judit Marisa Díaz Bazán was also appointed as Undersecretary of Integration of the Systems of the Ministry of Equity in Health of that portfolio.

Finally, Vizzotti integrated his work team with the appointment of Dr. Juan Manuel Castelli as Undersecretary of Health Strategies of the Secretary of Access to Health.

