Official website singer Philip Kirkorov was blocked on Wednesday, December 27.

When you try to access it, the site displays error 4030 and asks you to try to access it later. In this case, error 4030 means that the site has been blocked by the hosting provider.

According to TASS, Kirkorov’s website was open at least until 21:20 on December 26. The singer's press secretary claims that he does not know the reason for the blocking.

Kirkorov himself has not yet commented on the situation.

The blocking of the site occurred against the backdrop of scandals surrounding the last party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. The “naked” party, which came to the attention of law enforcement officers, took place in the Moscow club Mutabor on December 20. The guests were show business stars, dressed according to the almost naked dress code, which implies an almost naked body. Security forces later came to the event, but no arrests were made. On the night of December 22, the second day of the party at the club took place.

On December 21, public activists, including from the Call of the People movement, asked law enforcement agencies to check the party for propaganda of the LGBT movement. State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev said that the stars who attended the scandalous event should be excommunicated from participating in the Blue Light New Year's programs.

As a result, Roskomnadzor studied materials from Ivleeva’s parties and found signs of LGBT propaganda in some photos and videos (the movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in the Russian Federation). The department recalled that users who posted such materials bear administrative responsibility (Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation).

Later, on December 26, Kirkorov apologized for participating in Ivleeva’s party. He noted that he was invited to the party, but did not know the nature of the events that would take place at it. At the same time, he pointed out that in these difficult times, an artist of his caliber “cannot be so irresponsible about participating in any events.” Other guests have already apologized for participating in the “almost naked” party.