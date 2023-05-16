













his passing It was March 23, but the revelation came only now, and it did not come from his family.

It was actually from game developer Tony Grayson, who shared the details via his Twitter account, @graysonZ80, and regretted the news.

What Grayson said was ‘just learned of the passing of Brendan O’Brien, original voice actor of Crash Bandicoot’.

This designer added ‘It’s a big surprise; I had been a fan of Brendan’s for years, and recently he and I had been talking about having a role in Antonblast as well.’.

Antonblast It is the game that Tony Grayson currently develops and is reminiscent of those in the series of Wario Land. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Fountain: Naughty Dog/Universal Interactive Studios.

Grayson ended by saying ‘absolutely undone and shocked…rest in peace man. 1962-2023′. O’Brien, in addition to participating in the adventures of crash bandicootwas present in several movies, TV shows and other video games.

But he was best known for working with Crash and giving him a personality of his own without needing to say any dialogue. especially the classic Whoa which many liked.

Just heard about the passing of Brendan O’Brien, original Crash Bandicoot voice actor. It’s a huge shock; I’d been a fan of Brendan’s for years, and recently he and I had been talking about having a role in Antonblast, too. Absolutely gutted and blindsided..RIP, man. 1962-2023 pic.twitter.com/DDX2Kxfw82 —tony grayson 💥 (@graysonZ80) May 14, 2023

What Crash Bandicoot games did Brendan O’Brien play in?

According to the records Brendan O’Brien participated in nine titles of crash bandicoot since 1996, and the last one was Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage from 2004.

In addition to voicing Crash, he did the same for Doctor Neo Cortex, Doctor Nitrus Brio, Doctor N. Gin, Komodo Moe, Tiny Tiger, Pinstripe Potoroo, Komodo Moe, Papu Papu, and Fake Crash. However, since 2002 his contributions have been with archival material for games.

Fountain: Naughty Dog/Universal Interactive Studios.

The last title he participated in was not from Crash but from another series and it was in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Endsame as archival material.

In the world of cinema, his first film as a child actor was Honor Thy Father (1973), and the last grind house (2003). Regarding television, it began with Candid Camera (1991).

His most recent appearances were in riverdale (2020) and The Slowest Show (2021). Rest in peace, Mr. O’Brien.

